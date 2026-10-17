13-Year-Old North West Gracefully Responds to Criticism of Her Edgy Piercings

North West, the oldest of the four children shared by exes Kim Kardashian and Ye (who used to go by Kanye West), is speaking out to explain her unconventional personal style after some fans deemed her multiple piercings “demonic.”

North frequently sports edgy-looking jewelry in her face, but what some fans don’t know is that not all the piercings are real. The dermal piercings on her hands, fingers, and wrists are authentic, but she’s said her facial piercings are faux.

In August, the teen told Dazed magazine, “They just make you your full self,” of her piercings. She revealed her parents have placed limitations on what types of piercings she’s allowed to get, saying, “I really want to get my bridge pierced, but I’m not allowed.”

On October 16, Page Six summed up a recent TikTok Live in which North and Kim spoke out about North’s style. They say North pointed out, “Guys, these piercings are not real,” and explained, “I change them so much that you guys think it’s real.”

Kim then jumped in to laughingly question, “Yeah, how do people think that they’re real? If they’re all different, all the time,” emphasizing how North sometimes switches up her jewelry “every day.”

Kim Kardashian Remembers Where North’s Love of Piercings Began

In the recent TikTok live where Kim and North discussed the topic, Kim said she remembers North going to school with fake piercings as far back as Pre-K,” and recalled that when she was a baby, all she wanted was a septum or eyebrow piercing.

North then assured fans her style is not “from the divorce.” She said, “No, queen. I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

North also shared that she’s not allowed to get any facial piercings for the time being, but wants a “bridge” so badly, which refers to a horizontal piercing on the nose in between the eyes. She also wants her cheeks pierced.

The teen, who released a song called “PIERCING ON MY HAND” this February, also addressed claims by fans that her look is “demonic.” She stated, “Oh no, I’m not demonic, guys. Stop saying I’m demonic. No, I’m not. Just because I like to dress this way, don’t judge a book by its cover.”

In her Dazed interview, North talked about wanting to work a “regular job” along with working on her blooming music career. She said she might work at Starbucks when she turns 14.

Kim Kardashian Recently Spoke About How Ye Transformed Her Own Style and Image

Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West on a red carpet in 2020.

Despite their divorce and public drama that has played out, Kim is still singing Kanye’s praises when it comes to fashion. In the upcoming book “Citizen Kim: The Woman Who Created the Future,” Kim talks about how the rapper completely transformed and elevated her style and image.

She said she believes Kanye fell in love with the “idea” of her, and saw an enticing challenge in transforming her from a dismissed reality star to “cool.”

Right before Kim started dating Ye in 2012, Kim’s image was at an all-time. After filing for divorce from basketball player Kris Humphries in October 2011 after only 72 days of marriage, Kim had become a symbol of vapidness and was constantly joked about on the late night talk show circuit.

However, she refused to give up on her quest to become a serious cultural figure, and an alliance with Ye was the exact stepping stone she needed.

In the book, Kim completely credits Ye for working his connection to Anna Wintour in order to get her into the Met Gala and onto the cover of Vogue, which did wonders to boost her legitimacy in the cultural landscape.