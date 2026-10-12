Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Rushed To Hospital After Suffering Head Injury In Prison

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs was transported out of prison and was taken to the hospital after suffering a head injury. TMZ reports.

tCombs was taken in an ambulance early on the morning of Saturday, Oct. 10, from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey where he is currently incarcerated. PEOLE further reported, per a source, that he suffered a non-life-threatening head injury and returned to the prison later that same day, where he was put in solitary confinement.

No further details of how he got injured have been released.

“We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances,” said Combs’ spokesperson Juda Engelmayer, per PEOPLE. “Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.”

Combs is currently serving a 50-month federal prison sentence after he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution last year. His release date is set for March 2, 2028, but he was previously set to be released in January 2028.

Recent Reports Detail Diddy’s Life Behind Bars

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In September, NBC News reported that Combs was living a “pampered” life while serving his sentence, with sources telling the outlet that he had people cook and clean for him as well as people to give him massages.

Photos were also obtained by the outlet, showing Combs inside the prison using a contraband cellphone. Sources say he uses the phone to “scroll Instagram as well as explicit content.”

“The continued scrutiny of every mundane detail of Sean Combs’s life in prison has reached the point where the media characterizes ordinary prison life as news,” Combs’ representative said in a statement to Page Six. “The only real news is that Sean continues to serve his sentence within the rules and he patiently awaits the court’s decision on his appeal.”

A Bureau of Prisons representative further told the outlet that they don’t comment on the inmates for “privacy, safety and security reasons.”

Following these reports, Combs was reportedly placed back in solitary confinement.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Recently Dealt Another Legal Setback

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Combs was ordered to pay NBCUniversal nearly $500,000 in attorneys’ fees after he sued the company for the documentary they made titled “Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy.” A judge said NBCUniversal successfully defended itself and, because of that, the rapper is responsible for the fees. They initially sought $990,292, but the judge reduced the amount.

Comb’s representative told TMZ that the ruling was “only half the story.”

“Ironically, the arguments challenging those excessive legal bills were made by the same firm that recently withdrew from representing Sean amid its own billing dispute with him,” he added.

Combs first filed the $100 million defamation lawsuit against NBCUniversal in February 2025, with his attorneys claiming that the document assumes the rapper had “committed numerous heinous crimes,” while attempting to “crudely psychologize him.”

“It maliciously and baselessly jumps to the conclusion that Mr. Combs is a ‘monster’ and ‘an embodiment of Lucifer.'” the lawsuit further read

