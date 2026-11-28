The Killers guitarist Dave Keuning has shared encouraging news about his health after suffering a major stroke two weeks ago. The 50-year-old musician says he can still play guitar just as well as before the medical emergency. He also credited his wife, Emilie, with acting quickly and getting him to hospital.

In a Thanksgiving message posted on November 26, Dave Keuning revealed that he had undergone surgery. A blood clot had cut off blood supply to the right side of his brain. Despite the frightening experience, his update gave fans plenty of reason to feel relieved.

Dave Keuning Checked His Guitar Skills After Surgery

According to Hello!, the musician described testing his guitar-playing abilities as the first thing he did after waking from surgery.

“And yes I can play guitar just as good as before,” he wrote in his Instagram update.

The detail offers a personal glimpse into what mattered to the longtime member of The Killers. It was clearly important to him as he began recovering. Guitar remains central to his work with the band, which he co-founded with Brandon Flowers in 2001.

Rolling Stone also quoted Dave Keuning’s reassuring message, noting that he said he felt “extremely fortunate” to be alive and well. He added that he could use his hands and feet and talk just as before.

Dave Keuning Credits His Wife’s Fast Action

The health scare began two weeks before the Thanksgiving announcement. As reported by Hello!, Dave Keuning said Emilie’s quick reaction meant he went straight to the hospital and into surgery following his stroke.

“The first hour after a stroke is critical when it comes to getting to the hospital,” he explained.

The musician said a blood clot in his brain had cut off the blood supply to the entire right side of his brain. By the time he reached the hospital, he was blind in one eye and had lost function on his left side. He also said he had not realised he was having a stroke.

Dave Keuning shared that doctors had warned him he faced a 40% chance of survival. They also expected he might have disabilities afterward.

“By some miracle I am fine,” he wrote.

The recovery news came during a special period for the musician and his family. In the same Thanksgiving post, Dave Keuning revealed that he and Emilie had welcomed a daughter named Odette three months earlier.

The post also included a photograph of the guitarist holding his baby daughter.

Dave Keuning expressed gratitude for his wife and children, as well as his bandmates. He said he felt closer to the other members of The Killers than ever.

The musician formed the group with Flowers in 2001. The band became known for songs including “Mr. Brightside,” with Keuning serving as its lead guitarist. He stepped away from touring in 2017 to spend more time with his family. He later returned to help record the band’s 2021 album, “Pressure Machine.”

Fans Welcome the Encouraging News

The Thanksgiving update prompted an outpouring of supportive messages from fans. Several praised Emilie’s quick response and wished the musician well as he continued his recovery.

Keuning’s message focused on how fortunate he felt after such a serious medical emergency. He was especially thankful that he had retained his ability to speak and move.

After a frightening few weeks, Keuning was able to share the news many fans hoped to hear: he is alive and well and still playing guitar.