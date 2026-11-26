Harry Drumdini, drummer for punk rock band The Cramps, has passed away.

The band shared the sad news in a Facebook post.

“Harry Meisenheimer, better known as Harry Drumdini, drummer for The Cramps, has passed away at the age of 60,” the post read.

“Harry had two stints with the band: the first from 1993–2003, and the second from 2006–2009. His work with The Cramps can be heard on ‘Flamejob’ (1994), ‘Big Beat from Badsville’ (1997), and ‘Fiends of Dope Island’ (2003),” the post added.

Rocking The Cramps

According to an Instagram post from his second cousin, Drumdini had endured a “long hard battle with cancer” prior to his passing.

The Cramps formed in 1976, blending punk with surf rock, rockabilly and elements of horror movies. Fifty years alter, The Cramps are regarded as one of the most influential bands during the mid-70s punk era.

Founded by singer Lux Interior (a.k.a. Erick Lee Purkhiser) and guitarist Poison Ivy Rorschach (Kristy Marlana Wallace), the band built its reputation at such New York City hotspots as Max’s Kansas City and CBGB.

Produced by legendary Big Star frontman Alex Chilton, the band cut a series of singles in 1977 that are considered punk classics, including “Surfin’ Bird” and “The Way I Walk.”

As the tribute noted, Drumdini joined the band in 1993, and remained behind the drum kit for a decade before exiting in 2003. He rejoined in 2006, and remained with the band until 2009.

His drumming can be heard on The Cramps’ albums “Flamejob” (1994), “Big Beat from Badsville” (1997), and “Fiends of Dope Island” (2003).

Apart from The Cramps, he was also a member of garage rock band The Lords of Altamont.

Prior to Drumdini’s passing, Heathen Apostles bassist Chopper Franklin — who’d played alongside Drumdini in The Cramps — reached out via Instagram to help raise money for the musician’s family while he battled cancer.

“Harry Drumdini is going through a major health crisis and needs our help, any amount of money aids his wife Brandy to get through their day to day expenses while he is in the hospital,” Franklin wrote. “The fundraising has been going on for a while but now is a good time for another wave of donations …”

Tributes

Following Drumdini’s passing, tributes poured in via social media.

“RIP Harry Drumdini,” read a post from rock band Amazing Royal Crowns. “Thank you for teaching us what cool meant, hanging with us, laughing, and making memories.You were the best drummer, and a good friend. Please give our love to Lux if you see him. Sleep now Harry, you deserve it.”

Kepi Ghoulie of the Groovie Ghoulies also honored Drumdini, writing, “Legendary Cramps drummer Harry Drumdini has passed away and if you are in any shape to help out his partner with funeral expenses I am sure it would be greatly appreciated 💜🖤💜 Harry was always kind to us during and after his time with the Cramps… Love to his family during this trying time.