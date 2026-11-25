The music world is in mourning as famed Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor has passed away. The 1980s English new wave group is perhaps best known for hits such as “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “The Reflex,” and “Rio.” He was 65. Taylor passed away on November 23 after a battle with stage four metastatic prostate cancer.

Getty Andy Taylor of Duran Duran

The band released a statement on his death on its offical website. They said, “From the moment he arrived in Birmingham from the North East with a guitar and an unshakeable belief in what we could become, he brought an indelible fire and swagger to our music.”

“His playing drove the songs that took us around the world, and with a dry wit that was matched only by his wonderfully unsentimental, no-nonsense outlook on life, he kept us grounded and gave the band its edge through the extraordinary years that followed,” the statement continued.

Andy Taylor’s Legacy With Duran Duran Will Never Be Forgotten

Getty Duran Duran in 2005

Taylor was born in 1961 in Cullercoats, Northumberland, England. He joined Duran Duran as its founding guitarist in 1980 alongside Simon Le Bon, Nick Rhodes, John Taylor, and Roger Taylor.

The group’s self-titled debut album arrived in June of the following year and featured songs such as “Planet Earth,” “Girls on Film,” and Careless Memories.” However, it wasn’t until Duran Duran’s second album, “Rio,” that the band achieved international stardom.

That album featured songs such as “Hungry Like the Wolf,” “Save a Prayer,” and the title track. From there, the five-piece achieved its first number-one studio album in the UK, “Seven and the Ragged Tiger.” It’s from their third album, including “Union of the Snake,” “New Moon on Monday,” and “The Reflex.” Notably, the latter of the three singles shot to number one in the US.

In 1986, Taylor left Duran Duran to start his solo career. His first album, “Thunder,” arrived the following year. This time, his music centered around a harder rock feel. Around this time, he also found success as a songwriter and producer and co-wrote “Lost in You” for Rod Stewart.

He then returned to Duran Duran in 2001 for its reunion tour before leaving the group again in 2006, according to Rolling Stone. After that, he returned again in 2023 in order to record for the group’s album “Danse Macabre.”

Tributes Are Pouring in For Andy Taylor

Getty Andy Taylor

Following news of Taylor’s death, many Duran Duran fans took to social media to pay tribute to his legacy.

“Another bit of childhood, gone. My thoughts to his loved ones at this time. And as always…cancer sucks,” said one person on X.

Someone else recalled buying a Duran Duran record, saying, “Damn. So sad. First record I ever bought with my own money as a kid was Rio. RIP Andy.”

“Definitely ruined my day. The guy was such an underrated guitarist. Rest in Peace,” another person said.

From there, a different fan wrote, “Truly a sad day…. Duran Duran were everything to me growing up. From the time I knew what music was, they were always my favorite band. My walls in my bedroom were covered in nothing but Duran Duran posters. You’ll be sorely missed, Andy Taylor. RIP….”