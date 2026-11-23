Usher and Chris Brown’s “The R&B Tour” has experienced drama from the start, but the latest incident on Saturday shocked the audience. This came as Deshawnte “Smooth Galaxy” Williams, a fire performer experienced a scary fall onto the stage after losing his balance, while engulfed in flames.

Williams was performing at Usher and Chris Brown’s Caesars Superdome show on Saturday when he fell backwards down a flight of stairs. Videos shared on TikTok of the incident reveals fans gasping in horror as crew members rushed to the fire performer’s aid.

Fire Performer Has Shocking Fall on Usher & Chris Brown’s Tour

Getty Usher and Chris Brown on tour (Photo by Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS)

As noted by TMZ, the audience was shocked as after crew members rushed to help Williams. However, he later climbed back onto the stage to continue his performance. However, he reportedly did appear to be less steady than before. Footage taken from backstage at the Usher and Chris Brown tour revealed Williams lying on a stretched while emergency workers checked him out.

Meanwhile, Williams is a Los Angeles-based street fire and dance artist who was personally recruited by Chris Brown. The artist had apparently spotted the performer in a music video, and later met him during several events. Williams performs a 45-second fire-breathing and dance routine on Usher and Brown’s “R&B Tour.”

Fire Performer Warned About Performing On Windy Nights

In an earlier interview, Williams told Green Room Radio that Chris Brown had warned him to not perform his stunt on windy evenings. However, Williams insisted that he wanted to take the risk, telling him he had been hired to breathe fire.

Deshawnte also revealed that he pitched this latest routine as being a moment similar to Michael Jackson’s famous Super Bowl performance. It was due to this explanation that he previously landed a role in Brown’s music video for “The Moment” and joined the 26-city tour with Brown and Usher.

Other Drama On Usher & Chris Brown’s ‘R&B Tour’

The “R&B Tour” has suffered several setbacks between Brown and Usher, including one with the fire performer during rehearsal. Strong winds blew flames back towards Williams’ face while he was demonstrating his act in front of the musicians.

Moreover, the pair have cancelled two of the upcoming tour dates along the way. According to WSB-TV, the cancelled dates included the SoFi stadium performance in California set for November 16. Usher and Brown have also cancelled their December 6 performance booked for the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

So far, no reason has been given for the cancelations and neither Brown nor Usher have addressed the issue.

In other backstage drama, on the opening night of the tour in Atlanta, the two artists clashed. This led to Usher and Brown finally getting on stage almost three hours late. Ironically, the pair were reportedly arguing about how to handle fans’ late arrival at the show when they were caught in traffic.

All these issues come among reports of tension between the two artists as it was previously reported that the pair had a disagreement on show timings and control. The argument reportedly happened backstage on the Atlanta show on November 5.