James Blunt‘s name change saga appears to have reached its punchline, with the singer following through on a promise he made if his latest album reached No. 1.

The 52-year-old singer shared what appeared to be a deed poll submission changing his name from James Hillier Blount to “Ryan Bel Air” after “Airplane Mode” became his first U.K. No. 1 album in 19 years.

The move came after Blunt promised to legally become “Ryan Air” if the album topped the chart, making good on one of his typically tongue-in-cheek promotional bets.

James Blunt Shares His Name-Change Submission

Blunt revealed the apparent name change in a social media post after “Airplane Mode” reached the top of the U.K. Official Albums Chart. The Independent reported that the singer shared a screenshot of a deed poll submission showing his name changing from James Hillier Blount to Ryan Bel Air.

“This cost me £53.05,” he captioned the post.

The new name adds an extra joke to his original promise. Blunt had said he would become “Ryan Air,” a nod to budget airline Ryanair. But the submission instead lists “Bel” as his middle name, making the full name Ryan Bel Air.

The screenshot indicates that Blunt submitted an application to change his name via deed poll, though reports have stopped short of independently confirming that the legal process has been completed.

‘Airplane Mode’ Ends His 19-Year Wait For No. 1

Getty STIRLING, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 13: James Blunt performs during Radio 2 In The Park 2026 at City Park on September 13, 2026 in Stirling, Scotland. (Photo by Martin Grimes/Getty Images)

The unusual promise was triggered by a major career milestone. Official Charts confirmed that “Airplane Mode” became Blunt’s third U.K. No. 1 album and his first since “All the Lost Souls” topped the chart in 2007.

That ended a 19-year wait for another No. 1 album. “I can’t tell you how grateful I am to every single person who has gone out there and downloaded, or bought, or streamed my album,” Blunt said while reacting to the chart result.

His debut album, “Back to Bedlam,” also enjoyed major chart success, spending 10 weeks at No. 1 in the U.K.

This Is Not Blunt’s First Wild Name-Change Promise

Blunt played a similar game with fans in 2024, when he promised to legally change his name to “Blunty McBluntface” if the 20th-anniversary reissue of “Back to Bedlam” reached No. 1.

The stunt never reached the paperwork stage because the album peaked at No. 7. Official Charts confirmed that the reissue missed the top spot, allowing Blunt to keep his name.

This time, however, “Airplane Mode” delivered the chart result he needed, leaving Blunt with a promise to keep.

The singer has built much of the album’s promotion around self-deprecating humor and aviation-related jokes, making “Ryan Bel Air” a fitting continuation of the campaign.

James Blunt Is Making The Most Of His Latest Career High

Getty MADRID, SPAIN – OCTOBER 15: James Blunt attends the Elle x Hope 2026 Gala at the Santoña Palace on October 15, 2026 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images)

The No. 1 album arrives during an especially visible period for Blunt. He recently reached the final of “The Celebrity Traitors,” where he was ultimately banished despite being a Faithful.

Blunt later admitted that he signed up for the show partly to promote his new music. The Independent reported that he had previously acknowledged his promotional motive rather than claiming he joined simply to make it to the end.

His sense of humor has also remained central to how he presents himself publicly. Whether mocking his own music, joking with critics or making ridiculous promises to fans, Blunt has long leaned into the joke rather than away from it.

James Blunt’s apparent name change gives him another memorable story to attach to “Airplane Mode” and proof that, at least this time, he was willing to follow through once the album reached No. 1.