Avril Lavigne Announces the Arrival of Her Baby Girl — Delighted & Confused Fans React

Canadian pop-punk singer and songwriter Avril Lavigne has announced the surprise arrival of a healthy baby girl —the star’s first child — much to the surprise, confusion, and sheer delight of her fans.

Lavigne, 42, has been out of the spotlight for around a year, and now fans know why. She did make an appearance at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding — where she is believed to have serenaded the happy couple and walked away with a luxury prize from the raffle — but has otherwise stayed away from public life since 2025.

The “Complicated,” “Sk8er Boi,” and “I’m With You” singer took to social media to share her amazing news with the world.

Avril Lavigne Welcomes Her ‘Princess’ to the World

Avril Lavigne shared the amazing news about her new baby daughter with the 13.9 million followers on her Instagram account and the 15.3 million followers on her X account.

Both posts feature three images. All three images are black and white. In the first, Lavigne’s hand can be seen, along with the hand of her new daughter, and the hand of the baby’s father. In the second snap, Lavigne holds her new daughter close in a standing position. The third image is a cute shot of a skateboard with three pairs of identical skate shoes on it in mom, dad, and baby daughter sizes.

Lavigne’s caption on her posts reads, “Our Mini [expletive] Princess has arrived 🎀👑🍼🩷.”

Her Instagram post has comments turned off. However, her fans and followers flooded her X post with responses.

Suffice it to say that, while everyone is absolutely delighted for her, there’s an equal amount of confusion. That stems from the facts that nobody knew Lavigne was even expecting a child (whether it be though being pregnant or a surrogate) or that she was in a relationship with anyone. In fact, the identity of the father of Lavigne’s daughter is still a complete mystery.

Lavigne’s Fans Express Delight & Confusion in Equal Measure

Getty Avril Lavigne.

Avril Lavigne’s X post about her new baby daughter has been flooded with messages from her fans and followers.

One of Lavigne’s followers commented, “CONGRATS @AvrilLavigne !! All the HAPPINESS for this BEST DAMN THING moment in your life!!”

Another follower wrote, “Dude, you disappear every time and come back with a surprise … I’m in shock, we have a little rocker in the making, my God.”

Somebody else posted, “Congratulations Queen! I am so happy for you! I hope the Princess will grow up being just like you and blesses the future! 🤍🤍🤍🤍”

“Wait who’s even the dad 😭 I’m so lost but congratulations 🩷🩷🩷,” said one confused person.

Someone else proclaimed, “Wtf Avril!!!! 🥹 That’s why you have disappear! Congratulations mama, I’m so happy for you!!! 🎉🩷👶🏻🍼🎀”

A shocked fan said, “What?! Aaaaah congrats! You’re gonna raise one kick ass princess I know!”

Last but not least, one X user commented, “Congratulations!!! What wonderful news!!! I’m so excited for you to experience something so magical! Thank you so much for sharing. Wishing all of you lots of happiness and love! 🫶🏻”

We’d like to congratulate Avril Lavigne on the birth of her new baby daughter. We wish her all the happiness in the world as a mother. Moreover, we absolutely can’t wait to find out the little girl’s name.