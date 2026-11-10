Why Dolly Parton Vowed to Never Judge ‘American Idol’ Despite Several Offers

Many A-list music stars have sat on the judges panel of “American Idol” over the years, but Dolly Parton is one who never had any interest in the job. The late country superstar revealed to E! News the year before her death that she “just can’t hurt people,” and couldn’t stand the thought of crushing the contestants’ dreams.

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The outlet says she exclusively told them, “I’ve been asked to do that a lot of times. It’s too hard for me. That’s why I don’t accept it, because I know how sincere everybody is. Even if they’re not that good, they believe they are. And I just can’t hurt people.”

However, the “Wildflowers” songstress didn’t keep entirely away from the talent competition. She served as a guest mentor for season 7’s Country Week featuring the Top 9 contestants during the show’s original mega successful run on Fox.

The night of the results show, which saw Ramiele Malubay sent home, she performed her song “Jesus & Gravity.” She said the track is “about spirituality and reality. I grew up in a Christian family, so anything about Jesus is good,” per Beat.

During E!’s interview, she also revealed a few more things she’d never do during a game of “Dollywood or Dolly Wouldn’t.” Dolly, 79 at the time, said she’d never go to space, allow herself to be followed by reality show cameras, ride in a self-driving car, go in public without hair and makeup, or check her phone during a movie.

Ryan Seacrest Fondly Remembered Dolly Parton After Her Passing in August 2026

When Dolly died from cancer on August 25, 2026, longtime “American Idol” judge Ryan Seacrest joined the chorus of heartfelt tributes. His message read, “Dolly spent a lifetime reminding children to dream big, and then doing everything she could to help make those dreams possible.

We’ll always be grateful that her generosity extended to Seacrest Studios and the patients we serve. Her kindness, her belief in children and the joy she gave so freely will live on for generations.

Thank you, Dolly. 💙”

Wynonna Judd Recent Acknowledged Dolly for Being There After Her Mother Naomi’s Shocking Suicide Death

In a November 6, 2026 interview with The Guardian, Wynonna shouted out Dolly for her support after Naomi Judd’s shocking death by gunshot wound in April 2022, which was ruled a suicide.

Wynonna called Dolly her mentor and said she’s “still in denial” over losing the icon. She then thanked Dolly for providing comfort at Naomi’s funeral by agreeing to perform. “She showed up for me at my mom’s funeral and memorial and sang a little of I Will Always Love You. She looked into my eyes and told me that she loved me and I told her I loved her – and that was the last time I saw her,” Wynonna recalled.

She also declared that Dolly’s death marked “the end of an era” and said “she was always the brightest light in the room.” The 62-year-old even compared spending time with Dolly to being at Disney World.