Kanye West Breaks His Own Concert Record Just Days Later

Kanye West has broken his own U.S. concert attendance record just one week after setting it. The rapper, who legally changed his name to Ye, performed at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, November 7, drawing 83,132 fans to what the venue called the most-attended rap concert in U.S. history.

Kanye West’s latest concert record also came with a major financial haul, with his representative telling Variety that the Arlington show generated more than $18 million in gross revenue.

Kanye West Breaks A Record He Set Just One Week Earlier

Getty HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 31: Ye performs onstage during his Ye Live in Houston concert at Reliant Stadium on October 31, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Ye’s Texas stadium run produced back-to-back attendance milestones. His October 31 show at Houston’s Reliant Stadium drew a reported 80,210 people, setting what was then described as the U.S. stadium rap concert attendance record.

But that mark lasted only seven days. At AT&T Stadium, the November 7 show attracted 83,132 fans, according to Variety and figures promoted by the stadium. AT&T Stadium celebrated the achievement on social media, declaring that West had headlined “the most attended rap show in US history.”

It marked the third time this year that Ye has broken his own U.S. hip-hop concert attendance record, following earlier milestones during his 2026 stadium comeback.

The Arlington Show Reportedly Grossed More Than $18 Million

West’s representative told Variety that the Arlington concert grossed more than $18 million in one night. The outlet reported that the figure would make it the fifth-highest-grossing concert in U.S. history. However, the revenue total came from West’s team rather than independently audited figures.

Concert promoter IKON Presents also described the stadium run as independently produced without backing from major touring companies such as Live Nation or AEG Presents. AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, has a standard capacity of around 80,000 but can accommodate additional fans through expanded configurations.

West performed from a giant globe-shaped stage positioned in the middle of the stadium floor. The career-spanning setlist included songs such as “Stronger,” “Heartless,” “Gold Digger,” “All Falls Down,” “Power” and “Runaway,” along with material from his more recent releases.

Kid Cudi And Erykah Badu Surprise The Crowd

The night also featured several major guest appearances, including Dallas native Erykah Badu, who joined West onstage for a run of her songs, including “Tyrone,” “On & On,” “Love of My Life” and “Didn’t Cha Know.”

Kid Cudi later appeared for another high-profile reunion with West. The pair performed songs including “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1” and “Ghost Town,” while Cudi also performed “Day ’n’ Nite” and “Pursuit of Happiness.”

The appearance continued a renewed chapter in West and Cudi’s long, complicated friendship. The two artists previously collaborated extensively and released their joint album, “Kids See Ghosts,” in 2018 before their relationship later became strained amid public disagreements.

Cudi has since spoken about reconciling with West, saying a sincere apology from his longtime collaborator helped repair their friendship. He also said earlier this year that they were “rebuilding” their relationship. Complex reported that the Arlington appearance continued that reconciliation.

Kanye West’s Stadium Comeback Keeps Growing

Getty Kanye West at Yeezy Season 01 Runway Show held at Yeezy Flagship Droam 1 on November 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images)

West’s latest concert adds to a year in which he has steadily rebuilt his presence on major U.S. stages. Earlier in 2026, his SoFi Stadium performances marked a major return to large-scale American concerts after years away from U.S. stadium stages.

EntertainmentNow previously reported that those two shows generated a combined $33 million. He has since continued performing in major markets, with the Texas dates pushing his live-show numbers even higher.

West is also scheduled to continue the tour with a November 21 show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. For now, the Arlington show stands as the biggest crowd yet of his current U.S. stadium run.