Beloved Singer Behind Classic R&B, Disco Hits Has Passed Away at 72: ‘An Icon Has Left Us’

Rochelle Fleming, a founding member of R&B girl group First Choice, has passed away.

She was 72 years old.

R&B Hitmakers

A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Fleming was still in high school when she and fellow teenagers Annette Guest and Wardell Piper formed a singing group in 1971. Calling themselves the Debonettes, they performed throughout Philadelphia before being discovered by local radio deejay Georgie Woods.

Woods helped the girls get a record deal, which also led to a name change to First Choice.

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The group’s first single, “This Is the House Where Love Died,” became a local hit while failing to chart nationally. It was their second single, however, that broke through, with “Armed and Extremely Dangerous” hitting No. 11 on Billboard’s R&B chart in early 1973.

Just before that single’s release, Piper quit the group, replaced by singer Joyce Jones. This new iteration of First Choice capitalized on the success of “Armed and Extremely Dangerous” by appearing on such TV shows of the day as “Dinah,” “Soul Train” and “American Bandstand.”

More R&B hits followed, including “Smarty Pants,” “Newsy Neighbors” and “The Player (Part 1),” with the latter becoming their biggest R&B hit, peaking at No. 7.

A Switch to Disco

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As the disco craze began overtaking radio in the latter part of the 1970s, First Choice shifted the group’s sound accordingly. That proved to be a successful decision, and First Choice’s disco hits included “Doctor Love,” “Love Thang” and “Double Cross.”

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The group disbanded in 1980. Three years later, however, SalSoul Records rereleased the 1977 First Choice single “Let No Man Put Asunder,” which surprisingly surged to No. 13 on Billboard’s dance chart. That track went on to become First Choice’s signature song, and remains popular within the house music scene, where it’s regularly sampled.

Fleming went on to a solo career, and recorded several of her own hits. These included “Love Itch” (1985), “Danger!” (1994) and “Suffer (The Consequences)” (1995).

Fleming’s final release was “Balls 2 Bounce,” a 2025 collaboration with Terry Hunter.

‘An Icon Has Left Us’

Fleming’s longtime manager, George Iz Correia, paid tribute in a statement he shared via Instagram. “Although my heartbreak is unbearable and the gravity of the situation hit at the most sporadic times, I have so many wonderful memories with Rochelle that I can’t help but smile with immense gratitude,” he wrote, praising Fleming’s kindness by adding that she “never uttered a harsh word about anyone … unless you were chewing gum.”

Producer/DJ Lenny Fontana also honored he late singer, writing in a Facebook post, “The greatest of all.. an icon has left us.. her voice will live on forever …”

Fleming was a lifelong member of Christian Hope Baptist Church, which also paid tribute via Facebook.

“Even as a world-renowned artist, she always came home,” read a statement from the Philadelphia-based church, noting that Fleming regularly sang in the choir prior to her passing.

“When Rochelle stepped forward for a solo, the whole sanctuary leaned in,” the statement added. “Her voice stirred our spirits, moved us to tears, and lifted us into praise. We looked forward to those moments, and we will carry them with us always.”