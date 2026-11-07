Alanis Morissette Makes Candid Admission About Her Sexuality

Back in the 1990s, Alanis Morissette redefined female-driven rock with her “Jagged Little Pill” album — and, more pointedly, the now-iconic and undeniably furious single “You Oughta Know.”

Despite being a fixture on the music scene for three decades, the singer and songwriter recently unveiled a surprising revelation about herself.

Alanis Morissette Has Come Out as Pansexual

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As Page Six reports, Morissette dropped a bombshell while appearing as a guest on a recent episode of the“Handsome” podcast, co-hosted by comedians Tig Notaro, Fortune Feimster and Mae Martin.

As the interview was near wrapping up, Feimster referenced the songs on “Jagged Little Pill” by telling Morissette, “I’m sorry for the men that hurt you, but I’m not sorry for the songs that came from it.”

Feimster added, “Did it make you want to be a lesbian at any point?”

Morissette casually responded, “I’m pansexual, so, yeah.”

This admission took the podcast hosts by surprise, particularly Notaro, who interjected, “Wait, you’re not really pansexual, are you?”

“I am,” clarified Morissette; a pansexual is defined as “someone who can be attracted to males, females, transgender people and those who identify as non-binary (not female or male).”

The trio of co-hosts were dumbfounded, joking that Morissette should have led with that piece of info rather than dropping it just as things were wrapping up.

“I like to leave it for the epilogue,” the rocker joked.

A ‘Sex and the City’ Moment

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While Morissette has never before made a public declaration of her pansexuality, some clues have been hidden in plain sight.

Take her iconic guest-starring appearance on “Sex and the City” in 2000, where her character is among a group playing Spin the Bottle, which leads Morissette to share a steamy kiss with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Morissette referenced the scene when she appeared on Alex Cooper‘s “Call Her Daddy” podcast last month, revealing the idea for the kiss had actually been her idea.

“I reached out to them and I said, ‘Might it be a nice time for Carrie to experience a lesbian moment?’ And they said, ‘Why, yes. We were thinking the same thing,’” she recalled.

“I do recall kissing her — it was very pleasant,” Morissette added, describing the moment as “easy” and “buoyant.”

Her Relationship Timeline

Getty (U.S. TABS OUT) Ryan Reynolds and Alanis Morissette backstage at The 2003 MTV Movie Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on May 31, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

If Morissette’s admission of pansexuality comes as a surprise to fans, it’s likely because her past relationships — at least those that played out publicly — have all been with men.

For example, rumors have swirled for years that her vicious breakup anthem “You Oughta Know” was written for “Full House” star Dave Coulier, with whom she was involved in the early 1990s.

She was subsequently engaged to fellow Canadian Ryan Reynolds, before breaking off the engagement in 2007.

She finally found the one in hip-hop artist Souleye (real name: Mario John Treadway), meeting in 2009 and tying the knot a year later.

The couple have been married ever since, and share three children.

“We’re helping each other out,” she said of her marriage in a 2015 interview with Us Weekly. “I think relationships go from infatuation to power struggle and then most people break up. I think it’s getting juicy as we’re going on the third phase of helping each other heal and grow.”