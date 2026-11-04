Star Of Major 1960s Band Passes Away At 87

Tony Butala of The Letterman has passed away at the age of 87. Tributes have been pouring in for the late star, describing him as “an integral member of the vocal group, who were Grammy-nominated and much-loved.

The Statement Announcing Tony’s Passing

The Letterman group released a statement online announcing the tragic passing of their founding member, Tony. It was brief but still incredibly emotional, gushing about Tony’s achievements, and sending well wishes across to all who have ever loved him.

The statement read: “It is with profound sadness that we announce the recent passing of Tony Butala, founding member of the international recording artists ‘The Lettermen,’ and recipient of a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his children, grandchildren, siblings, the love of his life, the entire Lettermen organization and all who knew and loved him.”

The post then took a moment to add n some details about Tony’s career, from his time singing in choirs to when he relocated to Hollywood. It continued to say: “Tony began singing professionally at age seven in Sharon, Pennsylvania, and by the age of eight on KDKA Radio in Pittsburgh, PA. After relocating to Hollywood, California, he became a member of the famous Mitchell Boys Choir appearing in such classic films as White Christmas, Peter Pan, War of the Worlds, and On Moonlight Bay.

“In the late 1950s, he was instrumental in creating the acclaimed artists The Lettermen. Under his guidance, The Lettermen’s unique 3-part “sound” captivated audiences worldwide. The harmonic blend of vocals enthralled the music industry and earned the group four Grammy nominations.

“Tony expertly guided the group throughout his career. He not only combined the early hits of The Lettermen, but in later years had the foresight to realize that the continuance of the harmonious sounds could be intertwined into the contemporary hits of today.”

Tribute And More About ‘The Lettermen’

Fans flooded the post with tributes, extending the condolences and recalling fond memories of seeing Tony performing live. One user said: “My name is Maria he sang it to me at The Front Row Theatre in Cleveland Oh. when I was 7 yrs old. He brought me on stage. When I was in my 30’s he called up a “Maria” to the stage and I ran up and I got to tell him the story & he sang it to me again in Savannah Georgia the best to ever sing that song beside my Dad.”

A second shared: “God bless you, Tony. I had the privilege of singing with you at one of your concerts a long time ago. You will always be remembered.”

A third added: “He had that rare gift of making you feel special and seen. Condolences to all. One in a million.”

The Lettermen were founded back in 1958 with members Tony, Jim Pike, and Bob Engeman. The three founding members have now all passed away but Donovan Tea, Bobby Poynton, and Rob Gulack continue as members of the group.

May Tony, Jim, and Bob all rest in peace.