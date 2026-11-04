Last Surviving Founding Member of Iconic Pop Group Passes Away at 87 as Fans Remember His Musical Legacy

Tony Butala, a founding member of the pop group The Lettermen, has passed away at the age of 87.

The group shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook.

“We have lost an integral member of The Lettermen family,” the post read. “It is with profound sadness that we announce the recent passing of Tony Butala, founding member of the international recording artists ‘The Lettermen,’ and recipient of a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his children, grandchildren, siblings, the love of his life, the entire Lettermen organization and all who knew and loved him.”

“Our most heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with his children, grandchildren, siblings, the love of his life, the entire Lettermen organization and all who knew and loved him,” the statement continued. “In the late 1950s, he was instrumental in creating the acclaimed artists The Lettermen. Under his guidance, The Lettermen’s unique 3-part ‘sound’ captivated audiences worldwide. The harmonic blend of vocals enthralled the music industry and earned the group four Grammy nominations.”

Tony Butala Stepped Away From Performing In 2019

In 2019, Batula made the hard decision to step away from performing.

“Though his performing days had come to an end, he was instrumental in laying the groundwork for The Lettermen’s legacy to continue under skilled leadership,” the post said. “The Lettermen of the present and future will always stand on the principles that guided Tony in its inception. Through this legacy, The Lettermen are still performing today, 65 years later.”

He was also remembered for his everyday interactions, adding that his “life was a living example of talent, perseverance, and refinement.”

“But above all, his true joy was entertaining and sharing his music with audiences worldwide. His spirit will live on with every Lettermen performance. The words of his final public solo say it best … ‘Smile though your heart is aching, Smile even though it’s breaking, When there are clouds in the sky, you’ll get by … If you smile through your fear and sorrow, smile and maybe tomorrow you’ll see the sun come shining through — if you just smile,” the statement continued. “Thank you for all the smiles, Tony.”

Butala and The Lettermen received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2020. He was the last surviving founding member of the group.

Tributes Pour In For Tony Butala

“Butala remained at the heart of The Lettermen for roughly six decades, helping carry their sound from the early 1960s into a completely different era of music,” one person wrote. “Tony Butala may be gone, but somewhere tonight, one of those old love songs will play and make someone remember exactly where they were when they first heard it. Rest in peace, Tony Butala 🕊️”

‘Saddened to hear of the passing of Tony Butala at age 85. Tony was the last surviving original member of the legendary recording group The Lettermen. The Lettermen sound will go on, but Tony’s passing sadly marks the end of another special era,” another person penned.

“😢 Oh, this breaks my ❤️!! I really and truly loved this man. I told him once that he’d had me banging my head against the wall trying to figure out how his vocal arrangements worked. He had that rare gift of making you feel special and seen. Condolences to all. One in a million,” a fan commented.

“