Zara Larsson Marks the Conclusion of Her Tour With Red Hot Photo Drop From Bangkok Show [SEE]

Swedish singer-songwriter Zara Larsson has marked the conclusion of her latest tour with a red hot photo drop from the final show in Bangkok, Thailand.

Larsson, 28, has been on her Midnight Sun Tour since October of 2025. The tour comprised 100 shows across five continents, starting with the first gig of the European leg of the tour in Munich, Germany.

The star has regularly shared pictures and videos from her tour on social media and notably wore an iconic starfish bra in a show she performed in Columbia, Maryland.

She again took to social media to share her experience, from the tour’s final gig in the capital and largest city of Thailand, with her fans.

Zara Larsson Is ‘Filled With Love’ Following Her Tour’s Conclusion

Zara Larsson shared her experience from the final show of her Midnight Sun Tour with the 13.7 million followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of nine photographs and three videos from the show. The photographs include several of a scantily clad Larsson performing and interacting with fans. There’s even one of a Zara Larsson Barbie doll. The videos show her performing (including doing a cartwheel of sorts on stage) and one shows her practising backstage.

Larsson’s caption on her post reads, “Bangkok… that wraps the midnight sun tour. I’m gonna make a longer post later about the whole experience. First, I’m gonna lay flat and have mango sticky rice and crab omelette. Im very happy, VERRYYYY tired and very much filled with love ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Clearly, the Midnight Sun Tour was a huge success. Larsson’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section of her post about the final show to have their say on it.

Larsson’s Fans & Followers Are ‘Obsessed’ With Her

Getty Zara Larsson.

The comments section of Zara Larsson’s post about her final tour show is flooded with messages from her fans and followers. Needless to say, they all love her and want to congratulate and thank her regarding the tour.

One of Larsson’s followers commented, “I’m so obsessed with you mama😍.”

Another follower wrote, “just love you! congratulations 🥺🩷🧜🏻‍♀️☀️🌊.”

An appreciative fan said, “thank u for the best year ever 🥹💗.”

Similarly, someone else stated, “thank you for an amazing year of midnight sun ✨💞.”

Somebody who was in attendance in Bangkok posted, “will remember this night forever and I will never forget you (pun intended)😭 thank you for making me the final lush life boy too🫶.”

“Omg congratulations, you are genuinely so inspiring and incredibly talented 🩷🩷,” wrote another big fan of Larsson’s.

Meanwhile, the owner of the Barbie doll in the pictures proclaimed, “THAT’S MAY [sic] BARBIEEEE RIGHT THEREEEE YAAASSSSSSSS HOPE YOU LIKE IT✨🌺.”

Last but not least, another Instagram user commented, “You really are the Sun princess✨️❤️ THANK YOU FOR AN AMAZING ERA, QUEEN.”

We’d like to congratulate Zara Larsson on the successful completion of her brilliant Midnight Sun Tour. Her legions of fans obviously thoroughly enjoyed it.

According to Larsson’s official website, her next performance will be on Thursday, December 3. That will be at Etihad Park, Yas Island, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. We have no doubt that one will be a monumental success, too.