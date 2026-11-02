Lenny Kravitz’s Rep Sets the Record Straight On Rumors He Was A Passenger On Fatal Florida Plane Crash

A representative for Lenny Kravitz has spoken out, addressing rumors and reports that the music legend was a passenger on the Learjet plane that crashed in Florida. The fatal crash that was headed to the Bahamas crashed on a sidewalk in Palm Beach County on Sunday, Nov. 1, with everyone on board tragically passing away.

In a statement to Variety, Kravitz’s rep Carleen Donovan said the reports are “untrue and incorrect.”

The rumors came after a screenshot went viral on X, showing a post from the pilot who expressed excitement that she was excited to have Kravitz on board.

“Honored to be flying the one and only Lenny Kravitz from AUS [in Austin] to ELH [in the Bahamas] tomorrow,” the post, from pilot Emily Shelton, said. “Looking forward to having him on board! ‘It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over’ is going to be playing in the cockpit.”

Emily Shelton Was Not The Pilot On The Fatal Crash

It has since been confirmed that Shelton was not the female pilot on board, with the names of the pilots have been made public. Shelton also shared a message on social media, addressing the rumors.

Needless to say, Shelton was not the pilot on the flight either. “I was recently made aware that there are rumors that I was the pilot of the recent crash in Palm Beach,” she wrote on TikTok. “I would like to respectfully clarify I was not. I ask that people please stop speculating and spreading misinformation on this tragedy and be respectful of those involved. My heart goes out to all those lost and affected.”

The New York Post reports that the co-pilot was 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, who got her pilot’s license while she was still in high school.

NTSB Launches Probe In Fatal Plane Crash

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The fatal plane crash occured at approximately 12:50 p.m. ET near Lake Worth Beach in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Sunday, Nov. 1. According to News Nation, the pilots “reported precipitation and requested to climb another 2,000 feet, moments before the crash.”

“We are in overspeed condition, descending 20,000 feet per minute,” the pilot radioed in. “We are going to crash into the ground.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy shared a statement.

“Today’s plane crash in Palm Beach County, Florida is a horrific tragedy Here’s what we know: – At 12:50 PM ET, a Learjet 60 crashed in a neighborhood near Cresthaven, FL – All 9 people on board were killed – The aircraft departed from Austin, Texas, and was headed to the Bahamas – The FAA is sending a team to the scene to support the @NTSB‘s investigation Please join me in praying for the families and loved ones of those we lost — @FAANews & @USDOT are closely monitoring this crash and will share updates as we learn more,” he posted on X.

Following the tragic crash, the National Transportation Safety Board announced on Sunday that it has dispatched a go-team to investigate the crash. A media briefing is scheduled for Monday, Nov. 2. The Federal Aviation Administration has announced that the NTSB will lead the investigation, with FAA personnel assisting.