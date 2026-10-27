Rock Legend Passes Away at 83 – He Will Be Missed

Donnie Iris, widely considered Pittsburgh’s favorite rocker, has died at 83. Beyond his solo hits, Iris’ biggest song, “The Rapper,” came during his time with the group the Jaggerz and peaked at number two on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1970. Now, following his death, fans are honoring his legacy.

According to Variety, Iris passed away on October 26 after a battle with bladder cancer. The rocker had been diagnosed with the disease three years before his death.

Donnie Iris’ Career Spanned Six Decades

Iris co-founded The Jaggerz in 1964 alongside Benny Faiella. According to CBS News, the band then signed with Gamble Records and released their debut album, “Introducing the Jaggerz,” in 1969. Notably, it featured their smash hit single

“The Rapper.”

However, despite the early success, Iris left the Jaggerz in 1976 before later joining Wild Cherry in 1978. Notably, he joined Wild Cherry after the group hit with “Play That Funky Music.”

Later, he formed the band The Cruisers with longtime collaborator Mark Avsex and then released another hit song, “Ah! Leah!” They released their debut album, “Back on the Streets,” in 1980.

The Cruisers then released their second album, “King Cool,” in 1981. It featured beloved songs such as “Love is Like a Rock,” “My Girl,” and “That’s the Way Love Ought to Be.”

Beyond several hits, The Cruisers also toured with legendary acts including Foreigner, Journey, Joan Jett, and Hall & Oates.

According to The Tribune Chronicle, Iris was diagnosed with bladder cancer in June 2023. Notably, his diagnosis came after his sold-out 80th birthday concert.

“Shortly after Donnie Iris’s sold out 80th birthday show in March, it was discovered that he had cancer,” began a statement. “He’s got the best care, and everyone is very optimistic for his full return to health. He recently had surgery and his prognosis is good. But Donnie needs more time to heal, and as a result he will not be able perform.”

Following treatment, Iris returned to the stage in March 2024 before ultimately giving his final performance in September 2026. He then announced his retirement from live performing in early October 2026 due to health issues.

Tributes Are Pouring in For the Pittsburgh Legend

Following the news of Iris’ death, fans are taking to social media to honor his legacy and recall his impact on Pittsburgh.

One of the biggest tributes came from rock legend Bret Michaels, who said, “To our friend Donnie Iris, may you forever rest in peace. You will forever be loved.”

“Absolutely a legend, and sweetheart of a guy. He will be missed,” said one person. Someone else said, “He was and always will be Pittsburgh. A wonderful human being, and a man who truly loved to perform his music to his fans.”

After that, someone considered other ways to honor Iris, writing, “Thinking of at least visiting him from Boston. Assuming he will be buried somewhere in Ellwood City?”

“Ah! Leah! was a Rockin tune. Will be missed. Such talent. May God bless his family and loved ones,” said another social media user.

Lastly, someone else recalled, “Damn. I used to listen to him in the 70s. I even wore out my sister’s Ah Leah/Joking record.”