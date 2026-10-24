Solange Knowles Shows Off Mesmerizing Body in New Lingerie Pics: ‘Fine As Wine’

Solange Knowles took to Instagram on Friday, October 23 to drop a new set of sizzling photos showing off her svelte body in several creatively curated looks.

The “Cranes in the Sky” singer, who turned 40 this summer, posed in the first shot wearing a skimpy black bra top and an undergarment whose strings peaked out of her baggy low-rise pants.

Another look featured thigh-high black stocking paired with a sultry garter and garter with a sheer bodysuit on top.

The final look was a glittering gown with open sides. Solange snapped a mirror selfie wearing the look with black heels and giving a side view of her sculpted booty.

Celebrities & Fans React to Solange’s New Pics

Solange, who is the younger sister of Beyoncé, is known for creativity and artistic approach to fashion.

Tracee Ellis Ross called the pics “Yummy” while Solange’s cousin Angie Beyince chimed in to say, “Don’t hurt nobody 🔥.”

Meanwhile, Lizzo told Solange “Come pick me up mom.” Calling someone “mom” or “mother” is a popular way to give a compliment on social media.

Tamar Braxton left a set of fire emojis, while Solange’s mother Tina Knowles called her “fine as wine.”

A fan declared “now it’s a good day” after seeing the photos.

The week before, Solange shared a gorgeous photo of her smiling face with a red tone.

Solange Won a Grammy in 2017 for ‘Cranes in the Sky’

Play

Solange won the 2017 Grammy Award for Best R&B performance for the song “Cranes in the Sky.” The song was graced by the masterful touch of producer Raphael Saadiq, and written by Solange 8 years before its release.

In an Interview Magazine feature with her sister that came out the month before the awards, Solange discussed the track’s backstory. “It’s the only song on the album that I wrote independently of the record, and it was a really rough time. I know you remember that time. I was just coming out of my relationship with Julez’s father. We were junior high school sweethearts, and so much of your identity in junior high is built on who you’re with. You see the world through the lens of how you identify and have been identified at that time.”

Julez is Solange’s only child, a son, who is now 22 and a rising model.

She reflected on working through emotional challenges at the time she wrote the song, and recalled it as a phase of “a lot of self-doubt, a lot of pity-partying.”

The track’s title “Cranes in the Sky,” she explained, was inspired by the imagery of the constant construction in Miami, where she used to often stay and record.

“They were so heavy and such an eyesore, and not what I identified with peace and refuge. I remember thinking of it as an analogy for my transition—this idea of building up, up, up that was going on in our country at the time, all of this excessive building, and not really dealing with what was in front of us.”

On the record’s success, she reflected, “I just feel so much joy and gratitude that people have connected to it in this way. The biggest reward that I could ever get is seeing women, especially black women, talk about what this album has done, the solace it has given them.”