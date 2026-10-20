Miley Cyrus slams criticism of Hollywood Bowl concert, her first live show in four years

In a musical comeback, Miley Cyrus performed in the Hollywood Bowl Concert on Friday. However, after suffering criticism of her show, the singer has responded, saying she considered not doing the second show, saying, “It’s hard for me to stand up here.” Cyrus told the audience on her Sunday concert that she almost didn’t come on stage. In a fan’s video from the show, she said, “I’ve never heard that I don’t put my heart into something.”

“I don’t know if any of you heard that somebody was doing commentary to get clickbait on their video talking about my show on Friday night, but I’m a lot of things and we’re not even going to entertain that,” Miley added.

Meanwhile, Cyrus’ Friday debut on the Hollywood Bowl show was the first time the singer had performed live in four years.

Miley Cyrus Addresses Criticism Of Hollywood Bowl Show

Getty Miley Cyrus (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Critics of Friday’s Hollywood Bowl stage comeback claimed that Miley wasn’t singing every word of each song, including her hits, “Flowers” and “Party in the USA.” During her second show on Sunday, the singer addressed the criticism while singing “Bass Persuaders,” the lead single from her most recent album, saying, “Oh, I forgot I’m supposed to sing every f****** line!”

Variety reports that Cyrus did admit that performing, “does not come as natural as it once did.” However, speaking of her two Hollywood Bowl shows, telling the approximately 18,000 people in the audience they were “more to me than an experiment.”

This Is Not An Experiment

Getty Miley Cyrus (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

“That is absolutely not what this is,” she added. “This is not an experiment of you. This is an experience for me. And you all make the experience possible.”

Miley concluded her monologue by revealing she had almost bailed on Sunday’s show, saying she decided to push through for the sake of her true fans.

“Before I came out for ‘Orbit,’ I already told myself I wasn’t going to come on stage, I was going to run away,” Cyrus explained, adding, “But never would I leave you all sitting in these seats, unfulfilled from a show. So I can take a lot, but one thing I will not stand is any question about where my heart is when I’m on the stage. I am fully present.”

Cyrus’ Hollywood Bowl shows were billed as part of the rollout of her latest album, “Bass Persuades,” which was released in September. However, the two-night performances were really intended to mark her grand return to the stage, after she said some years ago that she had sworn off touring, due to their harmful effect on her mental health. Moreover, the release of the new album marked her decision to drop her last name to simply being called Miley, like Madonna.

Cyrus’ shows were billed as part of the rollout of her latest album, “Bass Persuades,” which came out in September. Yet the two-night engagement was really meant to mark her grand return to the stage after she said a few years ago that she’d sworn off touring because it was too harmful to her mental health.