Gia Giudice Breaks Silence on Sister Milania’s Mental Health Struggles

Gia Giudice is standing firmly behind her younger sister, Milania Giudice, after the 20-year-old opened up about her mental health in an emotional social media video.

The eldest daughter of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice spoke about her sister’s decision to share her struggles publicly, making it clear how much she admires Milania for speaking openly about what she has been experiencing.

“We’ve been going through things, and I just want to say that I’m incredibly proud of my sister Milania,” Gia, 25, told Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” during an exclusive interview while promoting her new restaurant, Il Vero, in Westwood, New Jersey.

Her comments came shortly after Milania shared a deeply personal update with her Instagram followers, discussing her mental health diagnoses and the difficult period she has been navigating.

Gia Giudice Shares Support for Sister Milania After Emotional Video

In an Instagram video posted Monday, Oct. 12, Milania revealed that she has bipolar disorder and has also experienced depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder.

Rather than keeping those struggles private, Milania chose to address them directly with her followers.

“I am not ashamed of any of my mental health disorders and I do work on myself,” she said.

Milania also shared that she is currently receiving help at a treatment center, emphasizing that she is taking steps to care for herself.

For Gia, her sister’s willingness to speak so openly is something worth recognizing.

The sisters have spent much of their lives in the public eye, growing up alongside their siblings Gabriella and Audriana as cameras documented their family’s experiences on RHONJ.

While viewers have watched the Giudice daughters grow up over the years, Milania’s latest update offered a more personal look at what she has been facing away from television.

Gia’s response also underscored the support Milania has from her family as she continues focusing on her well-being.

Milania Giudice Opens Up About a Difficult Few Months

Milania acknowledged in her video that recent months have been especially challenging.

She described the period as hitting her “like a bus,” while also addressing the difficulty of navigating personal struggles with so much public attention on her family.

“It’s really hard being in the public light while going through things in life, so I just want to say I’m sorry because I was [raised] on pure respect, love, and I just haven’t been showing the Milania I wanna show,” she explained.

The University of Tampa student has also experienced a devastating personal loss.

In July, her childhood best friend, Victoria Zardoya, tragically passed away following a fall while exploring the ruins of Fort Dade in Tampa, Florida.

Milania’s father, Joe Giudice, previously addressed the difficult period his daughter has been experiencing in a statement to Page Six.

“Milania is a good girl. She has a big heart, she loves deeply, and she cares enormously about the people in her life,” Joe said. “She is also young and going through a very difficult period right now.”

As Milania continues working through those challenges, Gia’s latest comments make one thing clear: Her sister has her support.

And while Milania’s decision to speak publicly was deeply personal, Gia wants her to know just how proud she is of the courage it took to share her story.