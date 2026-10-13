Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Receives Unexpected Support From Familiar RHONJ Face

Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Milania Giudice, is receiving an outpouring of love after opening up about her mental health. And among the many familiar names offering encouragement is someone Bravo fans might not have expected to see.

Milania, 20, recently shared that she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, prompting heartfelt messages from relatives, friends and members of the Bravo community.

One response, however, stood out for a different reason. Margaret Josephs, whose history with Teresa has been anything but smooth, joined those showing their support for Milania.

The brief exchange offered a reminder that even some of the most complicated relationships on “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” don’t necessarily extend to the next generation.

Margaret Josephs Shows Support for Teresa Giudice’s Daughter

Josephs kept her message simple, leaving a prayer hands emoji and three red hearts beneath Milania’s Instagram post.

For longtime RHONJ viewers, the gesture carries some significance. Margaret and Teresa have spent years navigating disagreements on the show, with their relationship becoming one of the franchise’s most talked-about storylines.

That history made Margaret’s appearance in the comments particularly noteworthy. Rather than addressing anything involving Teresa, she offered a quiet show of encouragement to her daughter.

There’s no indication the interaction signals a change in Margaret and Teresa’s relationship. Still, it was a thoughtful gesture at a time when Milania was sharing something deeply personal.

And Margaret was far from the only familiar Bravo personality to reach out.

Milania Giudice Receives Heartfelt Messages From Family and Bravo Stars

Milania’s announcement brought together supportive voices from several corners of the Bravo universe, including some of her closest family members.

Her aunt, Melissa Gorga, shared a particularly personal message.

“So proud of you Milania. You are an amazing girl you have always been. It’s normal to go through tough times in life. We are all here to support you always in whatever phase of life you are in ❤️ thank you for speaking out about mental health,” Melissa wrote.

Milania’s uncle, Joe Gorga, also offered reassurance, commenting, “There she is ❤️ we are here always for you.”

Dolores Catania, who has known the Giudice family for years, praised Milania’s compassion and thanked her for speaking publicly about mental health.

Support also came from Milania’s stepfather, Luis Ruelas, who wrote, “Your family is here for you! God has got you. LOVE YOU.”

Meanwhile, Andy Cohen, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Shereé Whitfield and Ava Dash were among those leaving encouraging emojis.

“The Real Housewives of Miami” star Alexia Nepola thanked Milania for sharing her experience, telling her that speaking openly could help others facing similar challenges.

“You are helping so many others that are feeling and going through what you are going through,” Alexia wrote. “I’m so proud of you!”

Chanel Ayan also shared a warm message, recalling a vacation the two took together in Madrid and expressing how proud she was of Milania.

For a young woman who has grown up in front of Bravo cameras, the response brought together people from different chapters of her family’s life. Some have been close to the Giudices for years. Others have had much more complicated connections.

But beneath Milania’s post, the focus remained on supporting her as she shared her story.