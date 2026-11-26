Crystal Kung Minkoff may no longer hold a diamond on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” but several of her friendships have lasted beyond her time on the reality series.

Kung Minkoff joined RHOBH during season 11 and departed following season 13. Ahead of her upcoming return to Bravo on “Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition,” the former Housewife revealed which women from Beverly Hills she still keeps in touch with, including one of the show’s newest cast members.

“I talked to Jennifer Tilly last night,” Kung Minkoff told Bravo Insider. “I talk to Sutton [Stracke].”

She also revealed that she recently spent time with “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles” alum Tracy Tutor, who is joining RHOBH for season 16.

“I saw Tracy Tutor on Monday for dinner. She’s new,” she added.

Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals How Jeff Lewis Expanded Her Bravo Inner Circle

Kung Minkoff’s friendships extend well beyond Beverly Hills. Through her connection with “Still Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis, she has developed relationships with several personalities from other Bravo franchises.

Among them are “The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Heather Dubrow and “The Valley: Persian Style” stars Reza Farahan and Mercedes “MJ” Javid.

“I am very close with Heather Dubrow. Heather’s really like, my good friend,” Kung Minkoff said. “But I’ve gotten really close with Reza [Farahan] and MJ [Javid] and really like that crew because of Jeff.”

The former Housewife also explained that sharing a similar upbringing in Los Angeles has helped her connect with several of her friends on a more personal level.

“We’re all sort of born Angelinos, so I have a totally different connection with them, you know? When you meet people on Bravo, it’s incredible because we’re all in the same bubble, but when you meet people that had the same markets as you from 30, 40 years ago, you can really go deeper than that,” she explained.

“You really understand each other’s childhood and who they are, so that’s been a real incredible blessing through that.”

Cynthia Bailey Has Become Like a Sister to the Former Housewife

One of the most significant friendships to come out of Kung Minkoff’s time on reality television is her relationship with “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Cynthia Bailey.

The two initially met at an event in Los Angeles before getting lunch together and developing a friendship. They eventually became business partners, launching their podcast, “Humble Brag with Crystal and Cynthia,” which recently celebrated its 100th episode.

“We just celebrated our 100th episode,” Kung Minkoff said. “That’s sort of the secret sauce of Humblebrag is that we talk kind of a little about Bravo, and the rest is about our lives, and we always say, you can’t fake chemistry.”

Their conversations continue long after they finish recording each episode.

“We see that in reality television, and Cynthia and I are like real sisters,” she continued. “We talk for an hour and a half every week on the show and then 20 hours off of the show a week, and it’s been one of the best things that’s ever come out of doing Housewives is becoming really close with Cynthia and getting to do Humblebrag.”

Kung Minkoff also regularly turns to Bailey for advice about professional opportunities, including whether she should appear on Lewis’ show.

“She’s been the best resource, and she really cares about her friends. She believes there’s space for everybody and I really love that about her.”

Crystal Kung Minkoff Is Officially Returning to Bravo

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Although Kung Minkoff isn’t returning to RHOBH, fans will soon see her back on the network for season 2 of “Wife Swap: The Real Housewives Edition.”

She joins Lisa Barlow, Angela Oakley, Gina Kirschenheiter, Stephanie Hollman and Phaedra Parks for the second installment of the reality spinoff.

Each standalone episode follows a Housewife as she trades households with another woman whose family operates under a different set of rules. This season’s experiences include working on a cattle ranch, traveling with the circus and taking care of nine children.

Kung Minkoff will swap lives with Lyndia Guerreonero, a busy mother whose approach to parenting differs considerably from her own.

While the RHOBH alum prefers a clean home, structured routines and a packed family schedule, Guerreonero takes a more relaxed approach to managing her household.

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