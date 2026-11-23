Kandi Burruss’ youngest daughter Blaze Tucker just turned 7 years old, and it’s hard to believe how grown up she looks!

The “RHOA” all-star posted a sweet set of snaps from Blaze’s party on Sunday, November 22. For the Slumber Party theme, Blaze showed up in a cute set of satin pink PJs, while Kandi wore a periwinkle blue fitted lounge set with white slippers.

In the caption, Kandi reported the celebration was a success and called it “too much fun!” Of course, Kandi’s mother Mama Joyce was on hand for the occasion, dressed in a satin green set. Kandi’s former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” costar Kenya Moore was in the house along with her 8-year-old daughter Brooklyn Daly, wearing a simple white long-sleeved tee with knee-length scrunched gray sweatpants.

Shamea Morton, who was introduced to the “RHOA” ladies as one of Porsha’s friends back in season 5, also attended with her daughter Shya.

The very aesthetic party setup featured white miniature tents adorned with strings of lights, and the double-level cake had a disco ball theme.

At least 11 friends were there to help Blaze celebrate at the “Spa-Jama” party. In one shot, the little fashionista relaxed with a face mask on and cucumbers over her eyes.

Kandi also wrote Blaze a special message in a separate birthday post, saying, “Happy birthday to my baby girl @blazetucker!!!!! My little twin. She’s a diva already! So much personality, so funny, so smart, & so much energy. I love you so much! Everyone give @blazetucker some bday love! 🎂🎉❤️”

Blaze Is Kandi’s Second Child With Ex-Husband Todd Tucker

Kandi posted the first photo of Blaze on November 23, 2019, writing, “Our little angel is doing well! She was born yesterday 11-22-19 at 6:54pm. 8lbs & 1oz! Her name is Blaze Tucker. Thank you to everyone for the love & well wishes! She’s gonna Blaze a path to greatness! @blazetucker is our newest heartbeat.”

Kandi & Todd Welcomed Blaze via Surrogate

Kandi previously reflected on her decision to hire a surrogate to help bring baby Blaze into the world, explaining on the “We Are Family” podcast, “”We were just trying to figure out like, okay, should we do this? How can you trust somebody with your most precious possession, your most precious gift … somebody that you barely know?”

She said originally she was nervous about how to act towards the surrogate, and wondered how much contact she should maintain, as she didn’t want to be “annoying.” However, she says the surrogate, named Shadina, always made Kandi and Todd feel at ease. “She always let us know that we never called too much,” Kandi said, and added that Shadina assured them they never bothered her by reaching out. She said Shadina also regularly reached out to them as well, updating them on what was happening.

Kandi and Todd welcomed their first child together, their only son, Ace, in January 2016. Kandi is also the mother of “Next Gen NYC” star Riley Burruss, whom she shares with Russell “Block” Spencer. Meanwhile Todd has a daughter, Kaela, who is around 30 years old. Kandi and Todd split just before Thanksgiving 2025.