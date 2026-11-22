Lisa Barlow‘s approach to parenting her oldest son, Jack Barlow, caught the attention of the BravBros podcast hosts following the latest episode of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

During their November 20 recap of Season 7, Episode 10, hosts Steel Russell and Shooter discussed Lisa’s conversation with Jack about his future, finances and plans to move out.

Although Jack hoped his parents would help him purchase a condo, the hosts found themselves impressed by his work ethic and Lisa’s efforts to prepare him for adulthood.

Lisa Barlow Pushes Jack to Become More Independent

During the episode, Lisa and Jack sat down for lunch and discussed his plans to buy a condo.

Jack wanted financial assistance with the down payment, but Lisa questioned his spending habits, including his expensive clothing and recent travel.

The conversation also gave viewers an update on Jack’s life since returning from his mission. He has been working at Premiere, attending school and building his Fresh Wolf business.

On BravBros, the hosts acknowledged that Jack has enjoyed a privileged upbringing but said his efforts to establish himself deserved recognition.

“I think he’s trying. I think he’s working hard,” one host said.

The hosts also discussed Lisa’s explanation that she grew up in a strict household and wants to instill a similar sense of responsibility in her children.

Rather than simply providing Jack with everything he requests, Lisa wants him to understand what it takes to support himself.

Getty PARK CITY, UTAH – JANUARY 27: Lisa Barlow at The Vulture Spot at Sundance Film Festival at The Vulture Spot on January 27, 2025 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Vox Media)

BravBros Hosts Praise Jack Barlow’s Work Ethic

As the conversation continued, the hosts admitted that Jack made a better impression than they expected.

One host even suggested that Lisa might be putting too much pressure on him.

“You might be being too hard on him,” he said while reflecting on Jack’s responsibilities and recent experiences.

The hosts also noted that Jack has become fluent in Spanish, something they found particularly impressive.

They discussed how Lisa and her husband, John Barlow, appear to take different approaches to parenting.

According to the podcast, John seems more willing to offer financial assistance while Lisa emphasizes discipline and independence.

The hosts suggested that those different approaches could provide Jack with a useful balance as he enters adulthood.

Jack Barlow’s Emotional Moment Resonates With Podcast Hosts

The discussion also turned to Jack becoming emotional during his conversation with Lisa.

Rather than dismissing his reaction, the hosts said they believed his feelings were genuine.

“It was a genuine, genuine scene,” one host said.

They also appreciated seeing a more personal side of the Barlow family amid the season’s other storylines.

For the hosts, these family updates offer viewers a chance to understand the cast beyond their interactions with the other Housewives.

They praised Lisa for taking Jack’s future seriously while acknowledging that he is still learning how to navigate adulthood.

The conversation left the hosts interested in seeing how Jack’s plans develop and whether he eventually gets the independence he wants.