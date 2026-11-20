Brielle Biermann is just days away from becoming a wife, but there’s reportedly still one question surrounding her wedding day: Will her younger brother, KJ Biermann, be there?

The former “Don’t Be Tardy” star is set to marry her longtime boyfriend, professional baseball player Billy Seidl, this month, more than two years after the couple announced their engagement.

While much of the wedding planning is behind her, the Biermann family is reportedly still working through whether KJ will be able to join his older sister for the celebration.

According to an exclusive November 19 report from TMZ, the 15-year-old’s attendance remains uncertain as the family navigates a particularly difficult period in their lives.

Kim Zolciak Has Been Heavily Involved in Brielle Biermann’s Wedding Planning

It’s been an emotional year for Kim Zolciak, but one of the happier moments is still to come: watching her oldest daughter get married.

According to TMZ, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star has played an active role in organizing Brielle’s wedding while continuing to care for KJ, who is currently living with her and receiving his education at home.

The family is reportedly still trying to work out the details surrounding his potential attendance.

For Zolciak, the wedding represents a milestone that longtime Bravo viewers have watched her daughter grow up to reach.

Brielle was just a kid when her mother made her reality television debut in 2008. Fans subsequently got to know her and her younger siblings through eight seasons of the family’s Bravo spinoff, “Don’t Be Tardy.”

Now, at 29, Brielle is preparing to start a family of her own with Seidl.

What We Know About Brielle Biermann’s Upcoming Wedding

Although Brielle has kept her exact wedding date under wraps, she hasn’t been shy about sharing glimpses of her bridal era with fans.

The bride-to-be celebrated her bridal shower in Atlanta earlier this year with her mother, grandmother and sisters, Ariana and Kaia Biermann.

Ariana, who will serve as her older sister’s maid of honor, has been particularly sentimental about the upcoming occasion.

“My best friend is getting married,” the “Next Gen NYC” star wrote on Instagram following the celebration.

Brielle has also taken followers along on her wedding dress shopping journey, even sharing a look at a Vera Wang gown that nearly made the cut.

She and Seidl went public with their relationship in April 2023 before getting engaged in February 2024.

More recently, during a November Instagram Q&A, Brielle teased that her wedding was “close” alongside a pair of eyes emoji. She has also previously revealed that the ceremony will take place on a beach.

After more than two years of wedding preparations, the countdown is nearly over for Brielle and Seidl. Whether KJ will be among the family members celebrating with the newlyweds in person, however, remains to be seen.