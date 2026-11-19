Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Camille Grammer is calling out her ex-husband, Kelsey Grammer, over his alleged treatment of their daughter, Mason. Camille claims the “Frasier” actor fired their 25-year-old daughter via text after she worked for him for a year.

During a November 16 appearance on the “Everybody Sees, Nobody Sees” podcast, Camille, 58, told host Paul Roysdon that Kelsey, 71, has not helped Mason with her career. She also compared the alleged firing to how the actor ended their marriage in 2010.

“Kelsey doesn’t do anything for either one of us — he’s not going to help Mason — he’s not,” Camille said. “I mean, he fired her through text — it was ridiculous.”

Camille Grammer Reveals the Text Kelsey Allegedly Sent Their Daughter

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Camille claimed Mason had been working for her father for approximately a year when he abruptly ended her employment.

“She went from working for him for a year and over text [he said,] ‘Oh, I’m shutting down the office — your employment’s up, that’s it,'” Camille recalled.

The former Bravo star said the situation reminded her of her own split from Kelsey, whom she married in 1997.

“Like how he dumped me, he said our marriage was over through text — what a coward!” she said.

The former couple separated in 2010 and share two children, Mason and 22-year-old son Jude.

Camille’s latest allegations follow years of public disagreements between the former spouses. Kelsey has not publicly responded to the latest claims in the information provided.

Mason Grammer Is Trying to Break Into Hollywood After Graduating From College

Camille also discussed Mason’s efforts to establish a career in the entertainment industry after graduating from Emerson College with a degree in film.

The reality star said her daughter has previous production experience but has struggled to find consistent work.

“She needs something to open the door,” Camille explained. “She did work in production for a while … but she’s like, ‘OK, where is the work?'”

Camille also addressed the challenges Mason faces as the daughter of two well-known television personalities.

She acknowledged that having famous parents can create opportunities in Hollywood, but argued that Mason hasn’t received the kind of professional support people might expect.

According to Camille, Mason has to deal with the “Nepo baby” label despite not receiving career assistance from her father.

Mason has also been involved in a potential Bravo project. Camille revealed that her daughter recently worked on a pilot for “Next Gen LA,” a proposed spinoff of “Next Gen NYC.”

“Fingers crossed, maybe one day somebody will pick it up, we’ll see,” Camille said.

Camille Previously Called Out Kelsey Over Mason’s 25th Birthday

The podcast appearance wasn’t the first time Camille publicly criticized Kelsey over his relationship with their daughter.

In October 2026, she shared an Instagram post accusing the actor of failing to acknowledge Mason’s 25th birthday.

“A daughter should never have to wonder whether her father remembers her birthday,” Camille wrote. “Three days later, and still not a call or a text.”

She continued by criticizing the difference between Kelsey’s public reputation and what she described as his behavior as a parent.

“You can be a beloved actor to the world, but being a father is a role that requires showing up when the cameras are off.”

“Fame, accolades, and public admiration mean very little if you neglect the people who should matter most,” she added.

Camille also addressed the emotional impact she believed the situation had on Mason.

“Some wounds come not from what is said, but from the silence,” she wrote, noting that turning 25 was a milestone birthday.

“Sometimes the silence is deafening, and the disappointment speaks volumes.”