Kyle Richards has officially entered a new chapter of motherhood: grandmotherhood!

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is celebrating the arrival of her first grandchild after her eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, welcomed a baby boy.

A source confirmed the news to Page Six, although Aldjufrie has not yet publicly announced her son’s birth.



Richards had been eagerly awaiting the little one’s arrival just hours before the news broke. While attending the Maison D’Or cocktail launch in Los Angeles on Saturday night, the reality star spoke about her growing family on the red carpet.

“I’m on baby watch right now,” Richards gushed. “I can’t believe [I’m gonna be a grandma]. I hope it’s not tonight, because am I gonna go to the hospital like this?”

It appears the arrival may have been closer than Richards initially expected. About an hour into the event, which was being filmed for an upcoming season of RHOBH, a Page Six spy spotted her saying goodbye to her co-stars before hurrying toward the elevator.

An onlooker reportedly heard someone ask Richards whether her daughter was in labor. The reality star responded, “I think so!”

Richards wasn’t the only family member keeping a close eye on the situation. Her older sister, Kathy Hilton, also shared an update while speaking on the red carpet. Hilton revealed that she had been making calls to the hospital to ensure everything was ready for her niece’s delivery.

“I’ve been calling to make sure this is not a false alarm because I’m gonna call the hospital to make sure that she gets right in and has a room because, you know, we’re very close to the hospital,” Hilton told Page Six.

Aldjufrie welcomed her son with boyfriend Zach Goldsmith, who previously appeared alongside her on “Buying Beverly Hills.” The baby is the couple’s first child together and Goldsmith’s third.

The birth marks a particularly meaningful milestone for Richards, who previously opened up about her excitement over becoming a grandmother. In August, she discussed the upcoming arrival with Bravo Insider ahead of the premiere of “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.”

At the time, Richards admitted that learning she would become a grandmother initially left her in “complete shock.” However, she was already looking forward to the changes the new addition would bring to her family.

The pregnancy had been a major source of excitement for the reality star, who was preparing to experience a role she had never held before. With Aldjufrie being her eldest daughter, the baby also represents Richards’ first grandchild.

Fans were quick to celebrate the happy news, sharing congratulations and well wishes for the growing family. “Congrats to the family!” one person wrote, while another simply commented, “Blessed.” Others filled the comments with heart emojis.

Although Aldjufrie has yet to share her own announcement, the reported arrival has already given Richards plenty to celebrate. After months of anticipation, the RHOBH personality can now enjoy being a grandmother for the very first time.