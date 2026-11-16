RHOSLC Star Whitney Rose Shuts Down Rumors About Late Best Friend’s Husband

Whitney Rose has had enough of the rumors surrounding her personal life, especially when they involve someone she loved and lost.

The “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star took to Threads on Sunday, Nov. 15, to address speculation that she might be romantically involved with the husband of her late best friend, Shari Quai.

Rose didn’t leave much room for interpretation. She called the suggestion “repulsive” and asked people to stop spreading it.

The unusually direct response comes as Rose navigates major changes in her personal life, including the end of her marriage to Justin Rose. But while she’s entering a new chapter, she’s making it clear that one particular dating rumor has crossed a line.

Whitney Rose Responds to Dating Speculation

“I find it repulsive that people are suggesting I would be with my late best friend’s husband. Please stop with this false narrative, it’s gross,” Rose wrote on Threads.

Her statement did not identify the person at the center of the speculation by name. However, the reference to her late best friend points to Quai, who passed away in April 2023 following a battle with stage 4 colorectal cancer.

The loss was deeply personal for Rose, making the suggestion that she would pursue a relationship with her friend’s widower particularly upsetting.

Rather than allow the speculation to continue without comment, Rose chose to address it publicly and leave no doubt about where she stands.

Her message was also notably brief. She didn’t offer an extended explanation, discuss the origin of the rumors or attempt to defend her friendships. Instead, she rejected the suggestion outright.

For a reality star whose relationships regularly become subjects of public discussion, it was a firm reminder that not every part of her personal life is up for debate.

Whitney Rose Is Navigating a New Chapter After Her Split From Justin Rose

The speculation comes shortly after news broke that Rose had filed for divorce from her husband, Justin, following 16 years of marriage.

TMZ previously reported that the Bravo star filed for divorce in October 2026, after the couple had been living separately since July.

Whitney and Justin share two children, daughter Bobbie and son Brooks.

Their relationship has been a significant part of Whitney’s story since “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” premiered in 2020. Viewers have watched the couple navigate family responsibilities, business ventures and difficult conversations about their marriage.

With their relationship now coming to an end, interest in Whitney’s personal life has naturally intensified.

But her latest statement makes an important distinction between being newly single and entertaining rumors about who she might date next.

Whitney has not announced a new relationship, and her comments specifically reject the suggestion involving her late friend’s husband.

As she adjusts to life after her marriage, the Bravo star appears determined to draw her own boundaries around what she’s willing to discuss publicly.

For now, she has made her position unmistakably clear: The rumors involving her late best friend’s husband are false, and she wants them to stop.