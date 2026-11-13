Karen Huger Addresses Fan Backlash Following Her ‘RHOP’ Return

“Real Housewives of Potomac” star Karen Huger‘s return to the show has been met with praise from fans who missed her humor in the show’s 10th season. However, she’s also drawn backlash for calling costar Robyn Dixon “Robert.” Recently, the RHOP fan favorite addressed the criticism in an interview.

Karen Huger Says She Meant No Malice in Calling Robyn Dixon ‘Robert’

Getty Karen Huger

Huger appeared on SiriusXM’s “Smith Sisters Live” in November 2026 to promote “The Real Housewives of Potomac” and to discuss her life post-jail. During the interview, the fact that both she and Dixon had returned to the show for season 11, with Dixon having been absent since the end of season eight.

“It looks so good on her,” Huger said of her costar being a friend of the show. One of the hosts then noted that Dixon was “knocking it out of the park,” leading the Grand Dame to say, “She’s almost full-time. I’m confused,” regarding how integral Dixon has been on the season so far.

However, online discourse about Huger calling her fellow original RHOP star “Robert” was also mentioned.

“And let’s address that,” she began. “I could have called her Roberta, Robert, Robert. I could have called her a robot. Anything. It was innocent, it was just fun.”

Huger then said, “So, you know, the reading into it as something malicious never happened. Not for me. Everyone knows I’m a jokester, and you know I’m gonna find another name for Robyn eventually, but right now, I’m enjoying Robyn.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Huger said she believes Dixon has changed since leaving the show in early 2024, noting that she’s now more independent.

“I think she’s more logical. I think she’s more logical, and I like that. And she’s more independent. She stands on her own two feet,” she explained.

Karen Previously Discussed Shooting RHOP Season 11

Getty Karen Huger

Huger spoke to Bravo Insider ahead of the season 11 premiere of “The Real Housewives of Potomac.” During the interview, she discussed filming the season following her release from jail stemming from her March 2024 car accident and DUI charges.

“Shooting this season was absolutely a shocker,” she began. “It was messy, very catty, very fun, and very insightful. I mean, I am actually looking at new girls, old girls, and we had some fun and some drama.”

In reflecting on her life over the past year, Huger noted that she “made it through recovery” before admitting, “The crown can shift.”

“It’s not how it shifts; it’s how you correct it and put it right back in the right spot. So, life happens. It’s how you handle it,” she explained regarding putting the pieces of her life back together.

From there, she discussed her dynamic with her RHOP co-stars. According to her, “I got close to every girl because what life has taught me is you give everyone an opportunity to show you who they are.”

“So, I took a year off, think about it, you know? I was away, even though I was still on the show, so I had to get to know each woman individually,” Huger added.