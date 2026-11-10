RHONY Star Devyn Simone Has a Reality TV History That Goes Back Nearly Two Decades

“The Real Housewives of New York City” has welcomed another familiar face to its season 16 cast, and longtime MTV viewers may recognize her.

Devyn Simone joined RHONY as a “friend of” during season 16, but her reality television career began nearly two decades ago.

Simone previously appeared on MTV’s “The Real World: Brooklyn” before competing on two seasons of “The Challenge,” where she reached the final both times.

Since leaving the competition series, she has built a career as a television host, dating expert and professional matchmaker.

The Bravo newcomer also has a connection to the dating world through her personal life. She has been married to Australian creative executive Adam Lock since 2023.

Devyn Simone Reached Two Finals on MTV’s ‘The Challenge’

Simone made her reality television debut in 2009 as a cast member on “The Real World: Brooklyn.”

Three years later, she joined “The Challenge” for “Battle of the Seasons,” competing alongside former roommates Sarah Rice, Chet Cannon and JD Ordoñez.

The Brooklyn team reached the final and finished in third place, behind the winning San Diego team and second-place Las Vegas team.

Simone returned to the franchise in 2014 for “Free Agents.”

During that season, she relied heavily on her relationships with other contestants and managed to avoid elimination rounds throughout the competition.

She reached the final again, finishing third among the women behind winner Laurel Stucky and runner-up Nany Gonzalez.

Although Simone hasn’t returned as a competitor since “Free Agents,” she has remained involved with the MTV franchise.

She has hosted several reunion specials, aftershows, and the official “Challenge” podcast.

Her experience with the franchise also gave her opportunities to work as an interviewer and television personality outside the competition.

What Does the RHONY Newbie Do for a Living?

Simone works as a professional matchmaker, dating expert and television host.

According to her official website, she has interviewed more than 2,000 single people and hundreds of couples to better understand the challenges of modern dating.

Her biography states that her “skillful guidance has helped countless people find and create happy sustainable relationships.”

Simone also serves as Tinder’s resident relationship expert.

In 2015, she combined her matchmaking experience with television hosting when she appeared on TLC’s dating series “Love at First Swipe.”

From 2017 through 2022, she made appearances as a guest host on “The Wendy Williams Show,” providing pop culture updates.

Her other television credits include “Access Hollywood,” E!’s “Daily Pop” and the fourth hour of NBC’s “Today.”

Simone’s latest television role brings her back to reality programming as part of the RHONY cast, which also welcomed three new Housewives and returning cast member Carole Radziwill for season 16.

Who Is Devyn Simone’s Husband, Adam Lock?

Simone married Adam Lock in June 2023, several years after the couple first connected through a dating app.

The two initially met online in 2017, but their relationship didn’t progress because of the timing.

They reconnected three years later and became “inseparable.”

Lock is originally from Australia and works in the creative and advertising industry.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he has served as vice president of creative lead at Fanatics since 2023.

Before joining Fanatics, Lock worked as an executive creative director at Havas.

His professional background also includes positions at Adweek and VaynerMedia.

Simone and Lock do not have children.

“The Real Housewives of New York City” season 16 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.