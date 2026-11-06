SEE: Todd Tucker is Nearly Unrecognizable in Throwback Pic

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” personality Todd Tucker shared a throwback photo in late October 2026 of his younger self, and he looks almost unrecognizable.

Todd frequently appeared on “RHOA” from 2014 to 2023 as the husband of Kandi Burruss. Before that, he was a line producer on the show.

Todd didn’t say what year the pic is from, but he did reflect on some of his past adventures, writing, “Young T, you’ve come a long way homie! BX to LA to The CHI and now ATL. You’re doing your thing young homie don’t stop God has you! What would you tell your younger self.”

A fan reacted in the comments, “looked like u knew how to swerve!! Lol Young Todd was playa!!”

Another chimed in, “Young Todd was out there dripping with charisma. That’s how we Leos do.”

Todd Recently Spoke About How He’s Doing Post-Split

“It’s up and down,” Todd told NStyle Atlanta in October 2026. He then touched on the struggle of adjusting to living on his own. “You know, it’s tough when you’re home by yourself. When the kids go back to their mom’s house, and it’s just you in there. There’s no kids, there’s no dog, it’s no wife. You’re just by yourself. It gets a little lonely.”

He said his two kids with Kandi, Ace and Blaze, have shown resilience through the changes and told him, “Dad, it’s okay, we love your house” despite Kandi having a larger pad.

Previously in September, Todd said he’d been struggling and distracting himself from the reality of the breakup by going out and drinking. He also alluded to missing Kandi, saying, “I lost my person.”

He declined to name the exact reason Kandi filed for divorce, saying that Kandi’s “part of it is her business.”

In a rehearsal video for her “I Do, I Did, I’m Done” one-woman tour that expanded into a 9-city tour after originating with two planned dates at Atlanta’s City Winery, Kandi seemed to hint that Todd had cheated on her.

She passionately sang a song that included the lyrics, “When I got home last night, something didn’t seem right. I think I know what’s going on.” The song also mentioned signs of another woman “in my home.”

Kandi left another clue in the caption of her video, which read, “My man’s been cheating on me!”

Todd Wrote a Loving Post for Kandi’s Birthday 6 Months After Divorce Filing, & Kandi Also Posted for His Birthday

Todd celebrated Kandi’s 50th birthday by writing an affectionate post on Instagram. He told his ex, who is two years his junior, “Happy birthday @kandi Welcome to the club. I wish you good health, wealth, peace and happiness.” He also encouraged her to have fun and “turn up.”

A few months before that, Kandi and Todd spent the New Year’s Eve holiday together, taking their two youngest kids Ace and Blaze to the popular Great Wolf Lodge resort and waterpark in LaGrange, Georgia.

Todd and Kandi welcomed the children after getting married, and each have a daughter from a previous relationship.

On Todd’s birthday, Kandi celebrated him by telling him, “Keep living your best life!” and shared photos of Todd with all his kids, including his stepdaughter Riley Burruss.