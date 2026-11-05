Dorit Kemsley Faces New Move-Out Deadline as PK’s Divorce Payout Is Revealed

Dorit Kemsley is preparing for a major change as her divorce from estranged husband Paul “PK” Kemsley moves forward, and newly revealed settlement details offer a clearer picture of what comes next.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star has been given additional time to leave the former couple’s family home, while a temporary financial agreement outlines how much PK will pay in support and moving expenses.

The agreement also addresses an upcoming trip involving their two children, although several aspects of the divorce remain unresolved.

Dorit Kemsley and PK Reach a Temporary Financial Agreement

Attorney Ronald Richards shared details of the couple’s partial settlement in a Nov. 3 Instagram post, revealing that PK has agreed to pay Dorit $65,000.

According to Richards, the agreement includes four months of retroactive support at $15,000 per month, totaling $60,000, along with an additional $5,000 to help cover Dorit’s moving expenses.

The attorney said the full amount is due Nov. 13 and clarified that the monthly payments cover both child and spousal support.

That same date now serves as Dorit’s deadline to leave the family home. She was initially expected to move out by Nov. 1, but the temporary agreement gives her nearly two additional weeks to make arrangements.

Richards also indicated that PK intends to sell the property once Dorit moves out.

The financial terms represent an important development for the former couple, whose disagreements over money and their shared home have become increasingly public during their divorce proceedings.

However, Richards suggested the support amount could require some adjustments for Dorit, particularly given the lifestyle she maintained throughout her marriage.

For now, the agreement provides some financial certainty as she prepares for a new chapter outside the home she once shared with PK.

The Agreement Includes New Arrangements for Their Children

Beyond the financial settlement, Dorit and PK have also reached an understanding involving their children, Jagger, 12, and Phoenix, 10.

According to Richards, Dorit has agreed to provide the necessary consent for PK to obtain the children’s passports and take them to London for winter break.

Richards said PK wanted the arrangement included in their agreement and was willing to cover the associated travel expenses.

He also indicated that the temporary support amount would remain unchanged regardless of how the couple divides parenting time.

The development follows another round of public disagreements over their parenting arrangements. Earlier this week, allegations made by PK in court documents prompted a response from Dorit, who disputed his account of their family situation.

Although those disagreements have not been fully resolved, the latest settlement shows that the former couple has been able to reach an understanding on certain immediate matters.

What’s Next for Dorit and PK’s Divorce?

The temporary agreement is a step forward, but it does not mean the divorce is close to being finalized.

Richards said the former couple is expected to resume settlement discussions Nov. 24, when they will continue working through outstanding issues.

Dorit and PK announced their separation in May 2024 after nine years of marriage. Since then, Dorit has spoken openly about their relationship difficulties on RHOBH, giving viewers a closer look at the challenges surrounding the end of their marriage.

Their ongoing divorce has also brought questions about finances, living arrangements and co-parenting into sharper focus.

For Dorit, the immediate priority is a significant personal transition. With a new move-out deadline approaching, she is preparing to establish a different living situation while continuing to navigate the divorce and raise their two children.

The couple still has work to do before reaching a final settlement, but their latest agreement establishes several important next steps as they move forward separately.