Porsha Williams Proudly Embraces Surgical Scar After Long Health Battle

Porsha Williams of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” is confidently embracing her surgical scar after having a hysterectomy in May 2026.

The 45-year-old shared a set of sexy snaps on Wednesday, November 4 boldly showing off her abs and wrote in the caption, “My hysterectomy scar is something I’ll never hide, just like any other scar I carry. To me, it’s a reminder of life, healing, growth, and strength.” She also declared that “every scar tells a story” and called hers a “beautiful reminder” of the things she’s overcome.

Fans stated in the comments how they could barely see the scar, with one joking, “Is the scar in the room with us??” It’s hard to make out, but it appears to be the darkened area on Porsha’s mid right abdomen just above the waistline of her jeans.

She got a supportive comment from her longtime former “RHOA” costar Cynthia Bailey, who left a heart eyes emoji on the post. Cynthia has faced her own struggle with fibroids in the past, and had them treated by Uterine Fibroid Embolization, a process that makes the fibroids shrink and die by blocking their blood flow.

Why Did Porsha Williams Have a Hysterectomy?

Getty Porsha Williams poses with her girlfriend Sway The Pro in June 2026.

Porsha spoke with Gayle King on “CBS Mornings” about the complications that led to the partial removal of her uterus. She shared that when the time came for her to prepare to start having kids, she ran into fertility issues that prompted further investigation.

She managed to get pregnant, and during a checkup a doctor found a fibroid, and warned her there was a possibility it could degenerate during the pregnancy. That didn’t happen, and Porsha says the fibroid became larger than the baby by the time she was four months into her pregnancy, leading to a miscarriage at home.

Porsha’s next step was a myomectomy, a surgery to remove the fibroid while leaving her uterus to preserve her fertility.

In March of 2019, Porsha welcomed 7-year-old Pilar, whom she calls her “rainbow, miracle baby.”

In 2026, while accompanying a friend to look into egg freezing, Porsha said she hopped on the table to check on her own chances of having another baby, but more fibroids were found. She then went to another specialist whom she says was “in shock” after doing an exam and realizing “everything pretty much flattened” due to her 21 fibroids, one of which was the size of cantaloupe.

Porsha says she was sent for an MRI within the next 2 hours, and scheduled for surgery in the next 2 weeks.

Porsha Williams Says Hysterectomy Saved Her Life

In September 2026, Porsha opened up about the procedure to Glamour, saying, “I woke up after the surgery and thought, A part of me is gone. Fibroids aren’t something we usually talk about as women, and neither are hysterectomies. There’s a stigma to it, as if you’re somehow less of a woman without your uterus.”

She said on top of the physical recovery, she had to deal with “the pain of knowing I’d never carry another child, and that I couldn’t even have eggs retrieved for a surrogate. That door had officially closed.” Although she kept her ovaries, the fibroids had done too much damage to her reproductive system for egg retrieval to be a possibility.

She says she wishes she’d known sooner about the damage to her fertility the fibroids could do.