‘RHONY’ Star Carole Radziwill Shares Major Love Life Update: ‘I’m Just Not Interested’

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Carole Radziwill is opening up about her dating life and why she isn’t interested in pursuing a relationship right now.

The 63-year-old author spoke with Bravo Insider during Bravo Fan Fest on October 24, revealing that she’s enjoying being single and isn’t actively looking for a partner.

“I’m not interested in that at all,” Radziwill said. “I mean, it’ll come and go. Who knows, like next month. But right now, just no. It doesn’t work like that.”

Radziwill, who returned to RHONY for season 16, also explained what it would take for her to consider dating someone.

“I’m in my peace era,” she said. “And when you find that, you’re not letting anyone disturb it. So unless some dude comes in and like, levels up, and adds something in a wonderful, peaceful, lovely way, I’m just not interested in it.”

Carole Radziwill Previously Explained Why She Isn’t Looking for a Relationship

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Radziwill shared similar thoughts about dating during a September 2026 interview with Bravo Insider.

“I’ve never really centered men in my life,” she said. “I’m dating. I’m just not looking.”

The journalist has discussed several of her past relationships during her time on RHONY.

She married Anthony Radziwill in 1994. He died of cancer in 1999.

Following her husband’s passing, Radziwill briefly dated actor George Clooney around 2000. She also dated actor Ralph Fiennes while living in London, an experience that inspired parts of her novel.

From 2012 to 2013, she dated musician Russ Irwin and appeared in his music video for “Manhattan.”

Radziwill later began dating chef and photographer Adam Kenworthy, whom she met through Luann de Lesseps during RHONY season 7.

The couple dated for approximately three years before splitting in 2017. Kenworthy was 20 years younger than Radziwill.

In a 2021 interview with Bravo Insider, Radziwill discussed how appearing on television affected their relationship.

“Because of the reality show, it made it really difficult to stay in that relationship,” she said.

Despite their breakup, the former couple remained close.

During a September 2026 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Radziwill confirmed that she and Kenworthy still communicate.

“We do [still talk], actually. He has two kids. We still talk. He’s like the family,” she said.

Radziwill Revealed an Unusual Dating Experience on RHONY Season 16

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Radziwill also shared an unexpected story about her dating life during season 16, episode 2 of “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

While discussing “Love Story,” a television series about the Kennedy family, Radziwill revealed that she learned about the project through men she had dated.

“Did I tell you how I found out? Oh my God. I mean, you can’t make this up,” Radziwill told cast member Erika Hammond.

“I went on a bunch of dates with a guy. He calls me, he said, ‘I auditioned to play your late husband.'”

Radziwill said another man she matched with on the dating app Raya had also auditioned for the role.

“He’s not the only one!” she continued. “I matched with someone on Raya, and he was like, ‘I think I auditioned to play your late husband.’ I was like, ‘Are you (expletive) kidding me? Two guys!'”

The series follows the relationship between John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. Anthony Radziwill was Kennedy’s cousin and best friend.

Although Radziwill has continued dating since her husband’s passing, her latest comments suggest she’s content being single and isn’t making a new relationship a priority.