RHOBH Season 16 Adds Another Familiar Face to Stacked Cast as Premiere Timeline Emerges

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” is reportedly expanding its season 16 cast to 11 women, with Denise Richards returning as a friend of the Housewives.

According to Bravo and Cocktails, Richards will join Kathy Hilton and Jennifer Tilly as friends of the cast, while eight women will hold full-time roles.

RHOBH Season 16 Gets Extended Filming Schedule and February Premiere Timeline

Bravo and Cocktails also reported that the extended filming schedule—August-November— is directly related to the number of women participating in season 16.

The eight full-time Housewives are Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Sutton Stracke, Bozoma Saint John, Rachel Zoe, Leah Remini and Tracy Tutor.

With Richards, Hilton, and Tilly appearing as friends, the season will feature 11 women.

Season 16 is expected to premiere in February 2027.

Denise Richards Returns Alongside Two Familiar Faces

Richards previously appeared as a full-time Housewife during seasons 9 and 10 before leaving the show in 2020.

She later made guest appearances on the series, including during season 13.

According to Bravo and Cocktails, Richards will appear in a supporting role for season 16 rather than return as a full-time cast member. She was pictured on the cast trip to Lake Tahoe.

Hilton and Tilly are also expected to return as friends of the Housewives.

Hilton has appeared on the show alongside her sister, Kyle Richards, while Tilly joined the cast as a friend during season 14.

The outlet’s insider report identifies Richards, Hilton and Tilly as the three friends of the cast for the upcoming season.

Leah Remini and Tracy Tutor Join Eight Full-Time Housewives for Season 16

Bravo confirmed the additions of Remini and Tutor in August.

Tutor, who previously starred on Bravo’s “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles,” announced her new role in an August 19 Instagram post.

“Well…the secret’s officially out. I’m joining The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and I could not be more excited for this next chapter,” Tutor wrote.

“Beverly Hills is my home. I’ve raised my girls here, built my career here, and now apparently I’ve decided to let you all even further in my life.”

Remini confirmed her casting on August 24, sharing a photo from “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on Instagram.

“It’s true!!” she wrote.

Executive producer Andy Cohen welcomed both women to the franchise.

“This has been a long time coming!” Cohen commented on Tutor’s announcement.

“AT LONG LAST,” he wrote in response to Remini’s post.

New Housewives Join Castmates for Rachel Zoe’s Beverly Hills Party

The new cast members have already spent time together outside of filming.

According to Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Tutor and Remini attended a late-summer party hosted by Zoe alongside several other women from the season 16 cast.

Tutor shared a group photo on her Instagram Story featuring Saint John, Stracke, Richards, Zoe, Kemsley, Hilton and Tilly.

She accompanied the photo with Shirley & Lee’s song “Let the Good Times Roll.”

“Let the good times roll!” Tutor wrote.

Tilly also shared photos from the celebration, including pictures of herself wearing a light pink dress with feather detailing.

“Rachel Zoe really knows how to throw a party,” Tilly wrote on Instagram.

Zoe, who joined RHOBH for season 15, also shared footage from the gathering.

“Thank you all for coming. Just celebrate life,” she told her guests.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been in my life,” Zoe added. “I feel the most me that I have felt in my whole life. And I have the best people in my life.”