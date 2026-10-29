RHONJ Star Dolores Catania Teases Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s New Dynamic Ahead of Season 15

“The Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Dolores Catania is sharing new details about Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s relationship ahead of season 15, including whether the sisters-in-law still argue.

During Bravo Fan Fest 2026 in Charleston, South Carolina, Catania revealed that Giudice and Gorga are getting along after years of feuding, although they still have occasional disagreements.

“They get in a little tiff here and there because that’s normal, right?” Catania said during the “Housewife2Housewife: Coast2Coast” panel on October 24.

The longtime RHONJ star also discussed how the upcoming season will differ from previous years, particularly with new cast members joining the group.

Dolores Catania Says Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga Have a New Dynamic

Catania, who has known Giudice and Gorga for more than two decades, said viewers will see a different relationship between the two women when RHONJ returns in December.

“It’s different. There’s different girls, I know you’re all going to love them. And it was a fun season, but it had enough of everything,” she said.

“They have their drama, too. Women have drama. They brought it.”

Catania also pointed to Giudice and Gorga’s reconciliation as one of the biggest changes.

“It’s new girls, it’s different dynamics, and what you haven’t seen in prior seasons is Teresa and Melissa getting along,” she explained.

Giudice and Gorga reunited in 2025 following years of family conflict that played out on the Bravo reality series.

Despite their improved relationship, Catania said neither woman has fundamentally changed.

“I know Teresa and Melissa for 20-plus-years, none of us have ever changed,” she said.

Catania Reveals Where Her Friendships Stand With Both RHONJ Stars

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Catania also addressed her relationships with Giudice and Gorga, explaining that she is happy to be on good terms with both women.

“It’s so good. It’s a breath of fresh air, as Teresa would say,” she said.

“It is just so nice. It’s so peaceful. It’s zen. And I’ve wanted this for a long time.”

Catania has maintained friendships with both women throughout their disagreements, sometimes earning criticism for refusing to take sides.

However, during the October 25 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” filmed at Bravo Fan Fest, she addressed whether she will continue her approach of “playing Switzerland” in season 15.

“I’ll always have my own mind,” Catania said. “It’s not about Switzerland. I felt like I spoke up when I needed to.”

The comments came after Catania faced questions about her loyalty to both women during previous seasons of the show.

Melissa Gorga Says Season 15 Will Be ‘Emotional’ and ‘Funny’

Gorga also appeared on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” where she shared what viewers can expect from the upcoming season.

When asked to describe season 15, Gorga highlighted the combination of emotional moments and humor.

“It’s very emotional, and it’s so freaking funny,” she said. “Like, these girls are funny. I think everyone’s going to love these new Jersey girls coming in.”

Gorga made similar comments during the “Andy’s Housewives History Lesson” panel on October 24.

She described the upcoming episodes as a “very funny, funny season,” while acknowledging that viewers will also see emotional moments.

Season 15 of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” is scheduled to premiere in December 2026.