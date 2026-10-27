Teddi Mellencamp Vulnerably Reveals She ‘Can’t Write’ After Brain Surgery

Teddi Mellencamp hit the ground running on Monday, October 26, which she declared the first day of “me trying to change my life post stage 4 cancer/brain tumors etc while on immunotherapy.

She shared a series of Instagram Stories in which she vulnerably revealed one of the biggest ways her brain surgeries for melanoma that metastasized to her brain have affected her: she can no longer write.

Getty Teddi Mellencamp in March 2026.

The former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, who was a main cast member from 2017 to 2020, dressed in her workout gear and showed her sorted out medications before starting to exercise and saying “I’m gonna try to be the new and improved Teddi.”

Starting her workout, the 45-year-old revealed she was on the treadmill “for the first time in over a year” and relatably realized she didn’t know her username or password, a universal frustration.

Along with sharing that she “can’t write,” Teddi said she’s not good with numbers, and also has vision trouble.

Despite the setbacks, the mom of three is done letting her challenges get in the way of her goals. “That being said, I don’t want to keep being sorry for myself, because that’s what’s happening and then I quit. So, I just wanna feel okay,” she said.

Teddi Mellencamp Says She’s Gained 38 Pounds

Teddi also voiced her frustration about gaining 38 pounds since the last time she went “all in” on self improvement, but resolved, “It’s not about the number on the scale.” She said she’s giving herself grace for the fact that she’s been on steroids and immunotherapy.”

In the next clip taken a bit later, Teddi was in tears at the supportive messages that began pouring in from her clients. “I’m happy I have time. Let’s hope I can get past day one guys!”

Teddi also inspirationally filmed her first jog in over two years. “I don’t care if I only make it 10 minutes. Progress over perfection,” she wrote.

Teddi Mellencamp Now Shows No Evidence of Disease But Still Needs Immunotherapy

Teddi’s cancer journey began back in March 2022, when Teddi had a suspicious mole removed from her back at the insistence of friend and castmate Kyle Richards.

In October of that, her melanoma was diagnosed as stage 2, and Teddi was told she had several more cancerous moles. The removal surgeries left major scarring across her back. In all, she had 11 melanomas and 3 lymph nodes removed up to that point, but even more skin cancers were found in January 2023.

By December 2024, the number of melanomas removed from Teddi’s back was up to 16, and in February she discovered she had several brain tumors.

In October 2025, she gave the following hopeful update: “It’s been 10 months since my brain surgery and I am so grateful to @johnmellencamp for continuously being there for me and my family the entire time. Although apparently now that I’m no evidence of disease I can take photos without myself in it so I guess we’re all healing.”

She continues to undergo monthly immunotherapy treatments.