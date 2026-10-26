Fans Defend Kandi Burruss Over Divisive Parenting Move: ‘It’s Her Child’

Kandi Burruss and her two daughters Riley and Blaze were in the building for Game 4 of the WNBA finals on Saturday, October 24 as the Atlanta Dream faced off with the Golden State Valkyries. The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” all-star shared an Instagram clip of the sweet mother-daughter date, and while 24-year-old Riley was content to be lowkey in the background, 6-year-old Blaze was ready to work the camera.

However, despite Blaze looking innocent and adorable, some fans tried to argue that Kandi should not have allowed Blaze to wear lipstick, while another fan stood up for Kandi’s right to let her daughter have fun.

Blaze Rocked Shades & Lipstick to the Game

Though she may be young, Blaze already has the aura of a star, showing up adorably rocking an oversized pair of cat eye white shades. The elementary schooler, whom Kandi shares with her ex-husband Todd Tucker, glammed up her look with a pink lip shade and simple silver hoops.

In the comments, some fans began to call Kandi out for letting Blaze rock the makeup, with one writing, “I don’t think we should be putting lipstick on children.”

As if her shades didn’t bring enough drama, Blaze hilariously refused to smile when Kandi tried to take an clip for Instagram. While Riley gamely threw a peace sign towards her mom, Blaze gave a moody pout, prompting Kandi to humorously tell her, “Hey you can’t be on my video looking like that. You’ve gotta be fun or I’m gonna start leaving you out.”

Although the Dream didn’t take the win, Kandi stayed confident in her hometown team, saying she was “still rooting for the Dream to go all the way!”

A fan in the comments remarked, “Miss Blaze with the Red Lipstick like Mama.”

Blaze Is Known for Her Eye-Catching School Outfits & Fun Use of Color

You won’t catch Blaze out and about looking basic! Todd frequently shares snaps of the inventive looks she puts together for school. A particular standout was the double-layered jackets above, which got her tons of compliments.