Kandi Burruss Shares a Big Announcement

Kandi Burruss shared a big announcement with her fans on Saturday, October 17: she’ll be appearing on the CBS daytime soap opera “Beyond the Gates” the week of October 19. If fans can’t tune in on CBS, they can always stream the show on Paramount+. Catch up on last week’s spoilers here.

While the guest spot, Kandi dropped the trailer for the upcoming storyline she’ll star in. Alongside the clip she wrote that she can’t wait for viewers to meet her character, Kalista, and added, “We’re about to spice things up!” She then promised fans who may not have had a chance to dive into the show that they should “start now” and enthusiastically declared, “I’m so excited to be a part.”

Fashion model Cynthia Bailey, who starred with Kandi on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” for many years, supported her friend by commenting, “Yay & congratulations Kandi!!!”

Eva Marcille, who had a “RHOA” stint from 2018 to 2021, also chimed in, saying, “OMG I am locked and I can’t wait. Congratulations friend.”

Kandi joined “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” back in 2009, hopping onto the cast just in time for season 2 to kick off. She first gained fame in the early ’90s as a member of the girl group “Xscape” who scored several R&B chart-toppers including “Just Kickin’ It” and “Who Can I Run To.”

“Beyond the Gates” is not Kandi’s first foray into television acting. She’s had spots on a robust list of shows including a 22-episode run on “The Chi” and a 2017 part in “Saints & Sinners.”

Kandi is also experienced as a stage actress, having just wrapped up her 12-week Broadway run in “& Juliet” on March 8, 2026. She made her Broadway debut back in 2018 in “Chicago,” and wrote and acted in her own play “A Mother’s Love” four years earlier.

The disappointing cancellation of the play’s planned national tour was a memorable plot point of season 7 of “RHOA.” Kandi cited trouble with the promoter, insufficient ticket sales, and the economy as reasons for the change of plans.

Which ‘Real Housewives’ Have Been on ‘Beyond the Gates’?

Three stars of “The Real Housewives of Potomac” have had guest starring roles on “Beyond the Gates.” They include Karen Huger (pictured above), Gizelle Bryant, and and Dr. Wendy Osefo.

‘Beyond the Gates’ Creator Michele Val Jean

“Beyond the Gates” was created by producer Michele Val Jean around 2024. A CBS summary says the show is about a family of “Black royalty” that hides “juicy secrets and scandals” behind its pristine exterior.

The show historically nabbed two nods at the 57th Annual NAACP Image Awards by receiving two nominations, including one for Outstanding Drama Series, but was beaten out by Hulu’s “Reasonable Doubt.”

About the nomination, Val Jean said, “It’s exciting, it’s surreal. It feels like I still haven’t woken up from this dream.”

She said her “most surreal moment” happened during filming in Atlanta when she got “so chocked up” witnessing a scene featuring all the members of the Dupree family at a country club. She recalls thinking, “There they are. This family that’s been in my head.”