‘RHOSLC’ Lisa Barlow and Meredith Marks’ Surprise Diss Track Sparks ‘BravBros’ Reaction

Meredith Marks is making an impression on “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” Season 7, with the hosts of the “BravBros” podcast praising her increased involvement in the Bravo series.

During their recap of Season 7, Episode 5, hosts Steel Russell and Shooter expressed enthusiasm about Marks taking a more active role in the group’s conversations and activities.

The hosts highlighted her partnership with Lisa Barlow and suggested that their willingness to participate in unexpected moments has brought fresh energy to the season.

For Russell and Shooter, Marks’ growing presence is one reason the series appears to be finding its rhythm.

‘BravBros’ Hosts Praise Meredith Marks’ Season 7 Energy

Russell and Shooter discussed how Marks has become increasingly involved in the show’s evolving group dynamics.

One host explained that he particularly enjoys watching Marks when she actively participates in the season’s storylines.

“An activated Meredith is very entertaining,” he said.

He added that Marks has gradually become more involved as the season progresses, something he hopes will continue.

“It’s getting more and more, which I’m excited about,” he explained.

The hosts also reflected on how Marks has approached previous seasons, noting that her quieter moments can be entertaining in their own way.

However, they agreed that her more active presence offers additional opportunities for memorable interactions with the cast.

Their comments reflected a broader appreciation for the established Housewives contributing to the season alongside newer personalities.

Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow Bring New Energy to ‘RHOSLC’

Marks’ partnership with Barlow became another highlight of the podcast discussion.

The hosts appreciated seeing the longtime cast members work together and bring humor into their interactions.

During the San Francisco cast trip, the pair created an impromptu musical performance that became a memorable moment in Episode 5.

Although Russell and Shooter had different opinions about the performance’s timing, both enjoyed seeing Marks and Barlow take an unexpected approach.

One host explained that he appreciated the duo’s willingness to participate rather than remain on the sidelines.

The hosts also described the pair as entertaining when they appear relatively unbothered by the group’s changing dynamics.

Their collaboration gave viewers another opportunity to see the personalities and humor that have made both women recognizable figures on the series.

For Russell and Shooter, the partnership helped demonstrate how established cast members can continue finding new ways to contribute.

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‘RHOSLC’ Season 7 Finds Its Rhythm

Beyond Marks’ individual performance, the “BravBros” hosts expressed optimism about Season 7 overall.

One host described Episode 5 as the installment that reassured him about the show’s direction.

“This episode was exactly what we needed,” he said.

The hosts praised the ensemble’s increased participation, noting that more cast members appear involved in the developing storylines.

“Everybody’s involved this season,” one host observed.

They also expressed curiosity about how friendships involving Heather Gay and Ashley Quai might evolve as the season continues.

Rather than focusing on one Housewife, the hosts welcomed the possibility of a more balanced ensemble.

With Marks becoming increasingly involved and her partnership with Barlow adding unexpected moments, the hosts believe “RHOSLC” has plenty of entertainment ahead.