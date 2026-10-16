RHOC Star Emily Simpson Bitten by World’s Largest Rodent in Japan: What to Know About Capybaras

“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Emily Simpson was bitten by a capybara, the world’s largest living rodent, during the cast’s trip to Japan. Although the animals are generally calm, their large teeth can cause serious injuries when they bite.

The incident aired during the October 15 episode of the Bravo reality series, when Simpson visited Cafe Capyba in Tokyo with Tamra Judge and Jennifer Pedranti.

Simpson initially seemed excited to meet the animals, which can weigh more than 140 pounds.

“Oh, you can buy vegetables! Let’s buy them snacks,” she said as the women entered the cafe.

After seeing the capybaras, Simpson admitted, “I had no idea how big they are in person.”

However, the experience took an unexpected turn when one of the animals approached Simpson while she was sitting on a couch drinking tea. The capybara began nibbling her leg, making her shout in surprise.

What Is a Capybara? The World’s Largest Rodent Has Powerful Teeth

According to National Geographic, capybaras are the world’s largest living rodents. Their scientific name is Hydrochoerus hydrochaeris, and they are native to South America.

The herbivorous mammals typically weigh between 77 and 143 pounds, can reach approximately 4.6 feet in length and stand up to two feet tall at the shoulders.

Capybaras are highly social animals that typically live in herds. They spend much of their time near water and are excellent swimmers.

Although people often portray them as friendly, capybaras have large, sharp incisors that grow continuously throughout their lives.

Those teeth can cause significant injuries if an animal bites a person.

Capybaras may bite defensively when they feel threatened, cornered or stressed. They can also become protective of their young or react aggressively when someone approaches them too closely.

Their bites can cause deep cuts and tissue damage, sometimes requiring stitches or other medical treatment.

Like other animals, capybaras can also carry bacteria and parasites that pose potential health risks. Leptospirosis, for example, is a bacterial infection that can spread through contact with urine from infected animals.

Emily Simpson Checks for Infection After Capybara Bites Her Leg

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Following the incident, Simpson’s castmates immediately expressed concern.

“What happened?!” Judge asked as Pedranti jumped up and questioned, “What did you do?”

Later, during a group dinner, Simpson showed the other women the visible marks on her leg.

“I’m checking to make sure it doesn’t get infected,” Simpson explained.

Her concern about infection was understandable because animal bites that break the skin can introduce bacteria into a wound.

Medical professionals generally recommend thoroughly washing animal bites that break the skin and seeking medical advice, particularly if the wound is deep or shows signs of infection.

Simpson did not reveal whether she received medical treatment, and the episode did not establish that she developed an infection.

RHOC Star Gina Kirschenheiter Jokes About Capybara Bite Turning Into Something Worse

Once Gina Kirschenheiter learned Simpson was okay, she found some humor in the unusual situation.

“I’m legit frightened that this is like a Spider-Man situation. Or like a werewolf, you know?” Kirschenheiter joked during a confessional.

“I’m actually frightened that I’m going to wake up and I’m going to find this giant capybara living with me. Because isn’t that how it happens with werewolves? They get bit.”

Simpson and Kirschenheiter also discussed the encounter during “The Real Housewives of Orange County After Show.”

“It’s a rodent,” Kirschenheiter told Simpson. “You understand that?”

Simpson didn’t seem particularly bothered by that detail.

“I like rodents,” she replied.

The reality star also shared some additional observations about the animals.

“He did have huge balls. They also fart,” Simpson said.