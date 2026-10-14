Beloved Former ‘Housewives’ Star and Son Open Up About His Private Cancer Battle at 27

Jackson Jordon, the son of former “Real Housewives of Potomac” star Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, has appeared on the show several times, most recently in season 10. Unfortunately, the 27-year-old model was recently diagnosed with colon cancer, and now he and his mother are opening up.

Jackson Jordan and His Mother, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, Open Up About His Cancer Battle

Getty Charrisse Jackson Jordan

Jackson and Charrisse spoke to PEOPLE in October 2026, with the 27-year-old telling the outlet that his health took a turn in the fall of 2025 when he noticed blood in his stool and other changes in his bowel movements. However, out of fear, he initially kept his symptoms a secret.

“It was more so out of fear of what they would say,” he said before adding, “I was just kind of hoping it would go away or hoping I could do something myself to fix it without telling anybody.” However, in November, he was forced to face the possibility that something was wrong when he left the gym and began to feel sick.

“As soon as I stepped outside, it was like everything just felt too bright and my eyes were sensitive. I walked maybe a block and a half and felt like I was about to faint,” recalls the model. He then said the illness forced him to sit on the sidewalk for a moment before he was able to walk home. Notably, he was with his sister, who called Charrisse.

The “Real Housewives of Potomac” star then said he saw Jackson over Thanksgiving after his sudden illness and had been alarmed by his appearance. “When I saw him, immediately I’m like, ‘Something’s not right.’ He had lost a lot of weight. He was sort of lethargic and had no color at all. He looked like a ghost,” she recalled.

From there, she reached out to a family doctor, who saw her son within days. “Because I waited so long to go to the doctor, I was already bracing myself for the worst, hearing that specific word. So I was more concerned about my parents’ reaction and emotions over myself,” the 22-year-old said.

Jackson Recalls His Hospital Visit

Jackson continued, recalling his hospital experience during testing. According to him, “I remember them wheeling me back to my hospital room and my dad [former NBA player and coach Eddie Jordan] was in the hallway crying. And then they wheeled me into the room, and my mom was, like, curled up on the bed I was staying in, and she was so emotional.

Charrisse then said, “I was numb, and it just didn’t seem real. I just had this pit in my stomach that would not go away for weeks. It was just so freaking devastating, and I was scared.” After learning that he had cancer, Jackson received good news in January 2026: the cancer had not spread. He then began two months of weekly radiation.

After radiation, he did four months of bi-weekly chemotherapy. “Inside, I was completely falling apart,” the RHOP star said of watching her son undergo treatments. After that, she noted that his mindset remained positive.

He completed treatment in August and now shows no signs of cancer. Regarding his advice to others, Jackson said, “If you’re going through something, don’t wait. Stay on top of it, get it checked out.”

Charrisse Jackson-Jordan Recently Discussed ‘Housewives’

Getty Karen Huger, Charisse Jackson Jordan, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby and Robyn Dixon

Charrisse appeared in the first two seasons of “The Real Housewives of Potomac,” became a friend of the show for its third season, and ultimately left. However, she’s made appearances over the years, including in season 10, with her son, Jackson, included in the storyline.

In September 2026, she told RealityBlurb that she hadn’t been invited to film “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.” “I worked my a*s off to make Potomac happen. I laid the foundation so others could shine,” she told the outlet.