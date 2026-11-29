Kyle Richards is feeling emotional two weeks after becoming a grandmother.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star posted a six-word reaction after seeing new photos of her first grandchild’s first week of life in a new social media post—and it’s clear she is still in awe of the baby boy.

Richards became a first-time grandma after her eldest daughter Farrah Aldjufrie welcomed a baby boy, Brooks Steele Goldsmith, with her partner Zach Goldsmith on Nov. 15. 2026. On Nov. 28, Farrah shared a slideshow of first photos of her son with the caption, “Pretty surreal first week.”

“I wasn’t prepared for this post 😭❤️ ,” Richards commented with a crying eyes emoji and a heart.

Fans Told Kyle Richards the Best is Yet to Come

Farrah’s slideshow included photos and videos taken at the hospital and at home as various family members, including her father, Guraish Aldjufrie, and stepfather, Mauricio Umansky, held the baby boy. In another shot, Richards gazed lovingly at her grandson shortly after his birth.

“I know you are going to be such a great nana,” one fan wrote to the RHOBH star.

“Best chapter of your life loading….🙌🏻🩵,” another told Richards.

“It’s a love like no other you have experienced… There is a love you have for your kids then there is grandkids love!! 🥰 CONGRATULATIONS 👶,” another agreed.

@kylerichards18 you’ll find yourself crying more with the grandbaby. He is beautiful,” another fan added.

Kyle Richards Was in the Delivery Room When Farrah Gave Birth

Richards has already been a very involved “Glam-ma.” The actress and reality star was seen in her daughter’s birth video, which was posted to Instagram on Thanksgiving Day. In the video, Farrah documented her labor and delivery, complete with timestamps. Richards was by her daughter’s side to support her during labor not long after she checked into the hospital.

Richards, who was still dressed in glam after leaving a red-carpet event to get to the hospital, also used her camera phone to capture the moment of her grandson’s arrival.

“So here we are with my selfie stick,” the Bravo star said in the clip.

Now that everyone is home safe and sound, the family has nothing but gratitude for the newest addition to their clan.

A source told Us Weekly, “Everyone is healthy, and Farrah is back home healing. Zach has been by her side throughout every step, and they are so excited to be parents together and finally welcome a baby boy into the family.”

The insider also confirmed that Richards is thrilled to finally become a grandmother.

“Kyle is ecstatic to be a grandma and has been spoiling him already. The whole family is over the moon,” the source shared of the RHOBH star.

“Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ fans may see moments from Farrah’s birth night and at home when the 16th season of the Bravo show airs next year. Page Six reported that Richards and several other co-stars were filming for RHOBH at the Maison D’Or cocktail launch when Richards rushed out after getting the call that Farrah was in labor.