Last year, Bravo debuted “Wife Swap: Real Housewives Edition.” That premiere season was so well received that they’re doing it again in a second season, set to arrive in late December.

Per the logline, “‘Real Housewives’ cast members step into dramatically different lives,” with the new season kicking off with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, December 30.

“Real Housewives” stars featured this season are Lisa Barlow (Salt Lake City), Angela Oakley (Atlanta), Gina Kirschenheiter (Orange County), Stephanie Hollman (Dallas), Phaedra Parks (Atlanta) and Crystal Kung-Minkoff (Beverly Hills).

Housewives Go Swapping

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“Based on the hit global format, each standalone episode follows a different Real Housewife and ‘real wife’ as they navigate swapping their everyday comforts and luxuries to fully immerse themselves in a vastly different familial experience,” reads the season’s logline.

“From wrangling nine kids and becoming the ultimate cheer mom to traveling with the circus and working a cattle ranch, the Housewives are pushed far beyond their usual routines as both women discover what happens when someone else’s house rules take over,” the logline continues.

‘Nine Kids and a Baby Gorgeous’

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The season begins with “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Lisa Barlow, a busy mom with high expectations who always prioritizes me time whenever she can, swaps lives with Shell Moore, a mother to nine children who considers free time an illusive luxury. Can Lisa convince Shell to make herself the focus for once? Will managing Shell’s family of nine children test Lisa’s expectations … and patience? Premiere: December 30

‘Mommy Cheerest’

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“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Angela Oakley has a hands-off approach to parenting and gives her kids the space they need. Sam Foore is an eccentric cheer mom whose life revolves around her daughter (and best friend) Madi. In Pennsylvania, Angela must cope with having to be Madi’s #1 cheerleader 24/7. Sam attempts to teach the Oakleys that parenting is more than a spectator sport. Premiere: December 30

‘There’s No Crying in Trapeze!’

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“The Real Housewives of Orange County” star Gina Kirschenheiter, who outsources everything from food delivery to household chores, swaps lives with regimented, RV-traveling trapeze performer April Chodkowski. Down in Florida, Gina must get the swing of on-the-road circus life without her safety net of amenities. In Orange County, April strives to teach Gina’s family that teamwork is always the main event. Premiere: January 6

‘Everything’s Running Smoothie’

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“The Real Housewives of Dallas” star Stephanie Hollman is a small-town girl that’s now living large in Texas. Stephanie’s luxurious life is centered on her family and she’s at a loss with her now-independent older sons. Jeena Stephens’ family lives frugally and strictly parents three rambunctious young sons. When these ladies swap lives, it leaves both Jeena and Stephanie questioning how tight the hold on budget and behavior both families need to be. But does Jeena need to control her kids as tightly as she budgets? Premiere: January 13

‘Ranch Realness’

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“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Phaedra Parks has many jobs (lawyer, author, funeral director), but being the enforcer of chores at home isn’t one of them. Cattle rancher Mary Heffernan, on the other hand, makes sure that her four daughters (each named Mary) are working the ranch from sunrise to sunset. While working on the ranch, Phaedra questions if adopting this strong work ethic may benefit her boys, leaving Mary in Atlanta wondering if loosening the reins may allow her daughters to thrive. Premiere: January 20

‘9021-Oh No

Getty Crystal Kung Minkoff attends an Unforgettable Evening at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Crystal Kung-Minkoff, a demanding mom who keeps her house clean and family overscheduled, swaps lives with the Lyndia Guerreonero, an overworked mom whose cluttered house and laissez-faire parenting style keeps her hanging by a thread. During their swap, Crystal is forced to put aside her reliance on structure in an attempt to rein in the chaos. Lyndia tries to add some fun spontaneity to Crystal’s orderly family. Premiere: January 27