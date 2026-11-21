Karen Loderick-Peace is making headlines after a clip from “The Real Housewives of London” season 2 reunion went viral. The reality star got into a heated exchange with castmate Amanda Cronin about their homes and personal wealth.

During the reunion, Loderick-Peace told Cronin, “I live in a mansion in Belgravia; you live in a mews home, Amanda.”

She continued, “I own every single property I have. And that’s why you’re jealous.”

The exchange, which Hayu shared on TikTok, drew attention to Loderick-Peace’s real estate holdings and her life outside the Bravo series.

The Jamaican-born fashion designer is married to a former English football club chairman and has three children. Here’s what to know about the “Real Housewives of London” cast member.

Karen Loderick-Peace Owns Five Properties Across England and Jersey

Loderick-Peace discussed her property portfolio at length during the season 2 reunion after Cronin described her home as a “tiny townhouse.”

Cronin also claimed she could fit Loderick-Peace’s house inside her kitchen.

“I own Chelsea, I own Belgravia, and I own two in Jersey. What do you own? One property,” Loderick-Peace responded.

She then spoke about moving to England from Jamaica.

“I’m from Jamaica, a little girl from the countryside. And I came to England at 25 years old. And I own five properties. And you come to England, you sleep with princes, you sleep with Lords, you sleep with mayors. You sleep with this, you sleep with that, and you only have one mews house.”

According to The Standard, Loderick-Peace owns properties in London’s Chelsea and Belgravia neighborhoods, along with two homes in Jersey, one of the Channel Islands. She and her husband also own a property in Staffordshire.

What Does Karen Loderick-Peace Do for a Living?

Outside reality television, Loderick-Peace is a fashion designer and entrepreneur.

According to her Instagram bio, she is the founder and CEO of BeCuz, a fashion brand she began developing as her children grew older.

Bravo’s official biography for “The Real Housewives of London” explains that Loderick-Peace returned to London to pursue her dream of launching the label after her children began leaving home.

The biography also describes her difficulties reconnecting with London’s social scene while navigating disagreements with her fellow cast members.

Who Is Karen Loderick-Peace’s Husband, Jeremy Peace?

Loderick-Peace is married to Jeremy Peace, a British businessman and former chairman of West Bromwich Albion Football Club.

According to The Telegraph, Peace made his fortune in finance before becoming involved in professional football.

He served as chairman of West Bromwich Albion for 14 years before leaving the position in 2016.

Despite her husband’s high-profile career in football, Loderick-Peace said her family had generally avoided public attention before she joined the reality series.

“My husband has been in the football world for many years, but always remained private,” she told Grazia.

She also explained that she discussed joining the show with her family before agreeing to participate.

“For me, I had to chat with them all. I talked to God first, then I spoke with them.”

How Many Children Does the ‘Real Housewives of London’ Star Have?

Loderick-Peace has three children: two daughters and a son.

Her daughters have supported her decision to appear on “The Real Housewives of London,” while her son has chosen to stay away from the cameras.

“My son is not on the show,” she explained during the interview.

“He said, ‘Give me some time.’ He might or he might not. But my husband and my two girls are supporting me on the show, which is beautiful.”

All episodes of RHOLondon Season 1 are currently streaming on Peacock.

Bravo has not announced when season 2 will hit the streaming platform.