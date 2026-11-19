Following two terms as POTUS, Barack Obama and wife Michelle successfully debuted a second act away from politics by entering the world of TV and film production.

Through their Higher Ground production company, the Obamas have produced numerous documentaries and scripted projects through a deal with Netflix, and recently partnered with “Seinfeld” co-creator Larry David on his recent HBO comedy “Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness.”

Now, the Obamas are embarking on a new project that will see them return to Broadway with a nod to reality television.

‘Real Housewives’ Onstage

Bravo Lisa Rinna.

Variety reports that Higher Ground will be co-producers of an upcoming Off-Broadway revival of “Rumors,” a Neil Simon-written farce that debuted on Broadway in 1988 and ran for more than 500 performances.

Per Variety, this revival production will feature an array of Bravo stars from throughout the “Real Housewives” universe, including Lisa Rinna, Phaedra Parks, Dolores Catania, Stacey Rusch, Cynthia Bailey, Eileen Davidson, Carole Radziwill and Candiace Dillard-Bassett. This will mark the Broadway debut of all the women except Rinna, who starred as Roxie Hart in “Chicago” and is currently appearing in a Broadway revival of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”

As Variety points out, this will be Higher Ground’s second venture for the Great White Way, following a revival of “Proof” — starring Ayo Edebiri and Don Cheadle — that opened on Broadway earlier this year.

An ‘Inspiring and Exciting’ Vision

The new production of “Rumors” will be directed by Zhailon Levingston, who recently won a Tony Award for “Cats: The Jellicle Ball,” and is set within a “swanky soirée that spirals out of control” during the course of the evening.

“Reality was just rehearsal. When four couples gather for a party in a wealthy New York suburb, they expect champagne, revelry, and a night of good fun. Instead, they find their host in an alarming state, his wife missing, and the police on their way. Talk about a dinner party from hell!” reads the official synopsis.

“Zhailon Levingston’s reimagining of this beloved Neil Simon classic will be a dream come true for fans of reality TV and great theatre alike,” said Michelle Obama in a statement. “As someone who’s seen her share of ‘Housewives’ drama, I can’t imagine a better cast to serve up its secrets, gossip, and spiraling chaos. Our team at Higher Ground is thrilled to help bring this sharp, visionary production to life.”

“It is the greatest honor to welcome President Barack Obama, fellow ‘Real Housewives’ superfan Michelle Obama, and the entire Higher Ground team to our revival of Neil Simon’s ‘Rumors’ as a co-producer,” added fellow producer George Strus. “Their enthusiasm for Zhailon’s vision is both inspiring and exciting, and I am thrilled to collaborate with them to bring this masterful comedy back to the New York stage for the first time since its original Tony Award-winning 1988 Broadway bow. We are overjoyed to welcome Higher Ground to the team and cannot wait to welcome audiences to the world of ‘Rumors’ in early January.”

As Strus noted, the revival will have a limited run at the Newman Mills Theater at the Robert W. Wilson MCC Theater Space, with performances beginning on January 9 ahead of opening night, which will take place on January 25.

The production wil feature two separate casts: Rinna as Chris, Parks as Claire, Rusch as Cookie and Catania as Cassie from January 9 through February 28; and then Bailey as Chris, Davidson as Claire, Radziwill as Cookie and Dillard-Bassett as Cassie from March 2 through April 21.

If all goes well, it’s possible that the production could subsequently move to Broadway.

According to Variety, this new production arrives four decades after the original in 1988, which starred Christine Baranski, Jessica Walter, Joyce Van Patten and Lisa Banes.