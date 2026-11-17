Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Dorinda Medley is reflecting on her much-talked-about firing from the hit Bravo series six years later. Notably, her comments come as she and several former RHONY cast members are currently appearing on E!’s “The Golden Life.”

Dorinda Medley Says She Doesn’t Live In Regret When Asked About RHONY Firing

Getty Dorinda Medley is already teasing the energy of “The Golden Life.”

Medley appeared on “CBS Mornings” in November 2026 to promote E!’s “The Golden Life” and her role on the hit Ryan Murphy Hulu series “All’s Fair.” During the interview, she was also asked about “The Real Housewives of New York City” and what she had gleaned from her firing.

“Well, I’m not a big person in regret,” the former RHONY star began. “I don’t regret cause I think mistakes are made for a reason.” After that, Medley explained that there are “reasons and seasons for everything” before discussing how her life circumstances have changed since being fired from the Bravo series.

According to her, “I was in a very different time in my life. It was right after Richard passed, and I took on this new adventure.” For context, her husband, Richard Medley, died in October 2011. She then joined RHONY for its 7th season, which premiered in April 2015.

After that, she reflected on whether or not she would change anything from her “Real Housewives of New York City” days.

“Listen, were there uncomfortable moments? Yes, did it, in the end, give the audience a lot of joy? A lot of memes?”

After that, she discussed how she sees her time on the show. According to her, “That was a moment where, sort of, I was so used to being Dorinda Lynch, Dorinda Medley, wife, mother, daughter, but it’s when, sort of, Dorinda was created. Just Dorinda.”

Dorinda Has Spoken About Being Fired From ‘Real Housewives of New York City’ Before

Getty Dorinda Medley

Medley departed RHONY in August 2020 shortly after filming the season 12 reunion. Months later, in October, she appeared on former costar Bethenny Frankel’s “Just B” podcast and admitted she hadn’t been given the option to return to “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

“I was ready to go back, and I was excited about going back; I was planning on going back, and I thought I would have a great year,” Medley said.

“I was not given that option.” From there, she explained that the network had referred to her exit as a “pause” instead of a firing, something she continued to say in the years that followed.

She then admitted that she “did not have a good season” and had hoped for a better time filming RHONY season 13. Additionally, Medley said it likely would have been in her best interest to take season 12 off after the flood at her home.

“I had a rough season, but that’s what we do as Housewives. We have good seasons; we have bad seasons. We come back, and we change it up,” she explained.

Still, after her exit, Medley remained on solid ground with Bravo, appearing on multiple “Ultimate Girls Trip” seasons, and a series centered around her Blue Stone Manor is in development.