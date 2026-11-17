Margaret Josephs was prepared to return for another season of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.” In fact, she had already started filming with prospective new cast members.

But somewhere along the way, plans for the franchise changed, and a return to the Bravo series no longer made sense for Josephs.

During an appearance on former RHONJ costar Jennifer Aydin’s “TV Gold” podcast, Josephs shed new light on the private conversations that preceded her departure, addressing speculation that Bravo had fired her and explaining how Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga’s reconciliation factored into her decision.

Margaret Josephs Was Originally Prepared to Return for RHONJ Season 15

Before Giudice and Gorga repaired their relationship, Josephs had a very different understanding of what the next season of RHONJ might look like.

As reported by All About the Real Housewives, Josephs recalled receiving a phone call from producer Sarah Howell about participating in test shoots with potential new cast members.

Under the impression that certain former costars wouldn’t be returning, Josephs agreed to film alongside Gorga and Dolores Catania. She fully anticipated returning to the franchise if production continued in that direction.

However, when Giudice and Gorga put years of family tension behind them, the circumstances surrounding Josephs’ potential return changed considerably.

“I got calls about that. ‘We might have to go in a different direction. It’s the 20th anniversary. We don’t know if you’re gonna be comfortable with that,’” Josephs recalled.

Her response to production was simple: “Well, then, then I won’t be returning.”

By the time Josephs attended BravoCon, she said, “the writing was on the wall.”

She also recalled having lunch with a network executive in December, during which the two discussed the unlikely prospect of her and Giudice repairing their relationship.

“The choice was almost like made for me,” she told Aydin.

Margaret Josephs Addresses Where She Stands With Teresa Giudice

Perhaps the most revealing part of the conversation came when Aydin asked Josephs whether she believed Bravo would have welcomed her back had she been willing to film alongside Giudice and Gorga.

Josephs acknowledged that returning might have been possible, but she believed it would have required her to reconcile with Giudice.

“I couldn’t go back the way I was,” Josephs explained. “If I would have acquiesced and would have caved to something else, I could have gone back.”

Interestingly, Josephs hasn’t ruled out the possibility that Giudice was once open to making amends.

She recalled filming with prospective cast member Michelle Barone, who encouraged her to consider repairing her relationship with Giudice. Giudice even called Barone while the two were filming, according to Josephs.

At the time, however, Josephs made it clear that she wasn’t interested in pursuing a reconciliation.

RHONJ Is Moving Forward Without Margaret Josephs

Josephs joined RHONJ in 2017 during the show’s eighth season and remained a full-time cast member through Season 14, which concluded in August 2024.

When the franchise returns for Season 15, Giudice, Gorga and Catania will be among the familiar faces welcoming viewers back to the Garden State.

For Josephs, however, seven seasons as a New Jersey Housewife were enough, particularly given what she believed a return would have required of her.