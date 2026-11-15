Kyle Richards Makes Rare Public Gesture Toward Morgan Wade After Years of Keeping Their Relationship Private

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards is showing her support for Morgan Wade following the country singer’s latest music release.

Wade released her new Christmas song, “Christmas List,” on November 13, after sharing a preview on Instagram earlier in the week.

Richards, 57, responded to the November 11 post with three red heart emojis. Wade replied to the RHOBH star’s comment with a red heart of her own.

The exchange comes after Richards previously explained why she prefers to keep her friendship with Wade out of the public eye.

The Bravo star has continued to show support for the singer on social media, including a recent post about Wade’s health.

Kyle Richards Reacts to Morgan Wade’s Emotional Christmas Song

Wade shared a preview of “Christmas List” on Instagram on November 11, two days before the song’s official release.

The video showed Wade sitting in a recording booth wearing a backward baseball cap while singing into a microphone.

The song is told from the perspective of a child who wants their father home for Christmas.

Wade shared the preview on Veterans Day and dedicated her message to military families.

“Some Christmas wishes are bigger than anything you could find under the tree,” Wade wrote.

“And today, on Veteran’s Day, we’re thinking of and thankful for all those who have served and the families who stand beside them.”

Richards was among those who responded to the post, leaving the three-heart comment.

The interaction was one of the occasional public exchanges between the two since Richards began speaking less frequently about their friendship.

Richards Also Supports Wade Following Her Double Mastectomy

Play

Richards previously showed support for Wade during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

On October 19, Wade shared an Instagram photo of herself raising her middle finger toward the camera while encouraging followers to take their health seriously.

“Knowledge is power. Prevention is powerful. Get checked,” Wade wrote, adding a pink heart emoji.

Richards responded with a pink heart in the comments.

Wade underwent a double mastectomy in 2023.

The singer has continued to use her social media platform to raise awareness about breast cancer prevention and the importance of getting checked.

Why Kyle Richards Stopped Publicly Discussing Her Friendship With Morgan Wade

Play

Richards addressed her decision to keep her friendship with Wade private during part one of the RHOBH season 14 reunion.

Wade had previously appeared throughout season 13, but Richards said the attention surrounding their relationship had become difficult for the singer.

“What ensued after that created a lot of anxiety for her, and she didn’t ask for this life,” Richards explained.

“So, I’m trying to be respectful of somebody who didn’t sign up for it.”

Richards also discussed the situation during “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show.”

“I think that even though there were rumors out there — some were true, some were not true — I addressed it like I did at the reunion,” she said, referring to her comments during the season 13 reunion.

She explained that filming season 14 was more difficult because she wanted to be open about her own life without discussing people who weren’t part of the cast.

“I was trying to be as honest as I could be this whole season with also respecting people that are not a part of this,” Richards said.

Kyle Richards Previously Addressed Questions About Morgan Wade on RHOBH

Play

During the season 14 premiere, Garcelle Beauvais questioned Richards about her relationship with Wade.

After Richards insisted there was “nothing to say,” Beauvais asked directly, “So, you’re not with her?”

“No, I’m not,” Richards responded.

The Bravo star then explained why she was avoiding mentioning Wade by name.

“All the tabloids, all the stories out there, I know there’s a lot of curiosity about the person they always talk about — I’m not using her name intentionally; I don’t want to speak on anyone’s behalf except my own — [but] right now, there’s just nothing to say,” Richards explained.

“I mean, I wish I had some story to say but that’s just not what it is.”

Richards is currently filming RHOBH season 16.