RHONY Star Erika Hammond Gives Heartbreaking Update on Her Surrogacy Journey

“The Real Housewives of New York City” newcomer Erika Hammond is opening up about a heartbreaking setback in her journey to become a mother with husband Ankur Jain.

During the season 16, episode 9 installment of “The Real Housewives of New York City After Show,” Hammond revealed that she and Jain experienced a pregnancy loss after matching with a surrogate.

The fitness entrepreneur explained that the couple had been excited to begin the process, but learned six weeks after an embryo transfer that the pregnancy was not viable.

“We obviously matched, we were so excited that night,” Hammond said. “We, in the next few months, had done an implantation, transfer, and after six weeks found out it wasn’t viable. It’s been tough because, you know, essentially it was a miscarriage.”

Hammond also discussed the emotional toll on their surrogate, who had been undergoing fertility treatments in preparation for the pregnancy.

Erika Hammond Reveals How She and Her Surrogate Supported Each Other

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Hammond explained that she struggled with knowing their surrogate was experiencing the physical effects of the miscarriage.

“Obviously, Ankur and I are very sad, but it’s different because I’m not physically going through it,” she said.

“And I was feeling for her because I’m like, you’ve been through six weeks, every day, of doing these shots and then now having to go through a miscarriage.”

The RHONY star said she repeatedly checked on their surrogate and offered to help however she could.

“Like, I kept being like, ‘How are you doing? What can I do for you?’ And she’s feeling bad because she’s like, ‘I’m so sad for you and Ankur, what can I do?'”

Hammond praised the relationship they had developed throughout the process.

“And you know, it’s a very special relationship to have that and be there and I think having someone you can lean on in the space…She’s an amazing surrogate.”

Despite the setback, Hammond revealed that she and Jain plan to continue working with the same surrogate.

“Now, we’re waiting to do another transfer,” she explained.

“I am currently doing another round of egg freezing, or embryo freezing right now. Tomorrow I’m doing my procedure, so I’m bloated and a little moody, which maybe is why I’m a little catty today.”

Hammond added that the couple remains hopeful about their next attempt.

“We’ve had some ups and downs but I think for us we’re very optimistic,” she said. “That embryo, that time wasn’t meant to be. This next one’s going to be it and we’ve got to keep trying.”

RHONY Star Reveals Medical Condition That Led to Surrogacy Decision

Hammond also explained why doctors advised her against carrying a pregnancy herself.

During the “RHONY After Show,” she revealed that an MRI detected five growths on her liver.

According to Hammond, doctors warned that the growths could become dangerous during pregnancy because they respond to estrogen.

“They grow with estrogen. So when we found this out, they had told us that I would be a high-risk pregnancy, and the risk would be that they would grow, and rupture, and I would bleed out,” she explained.

“And so it was advised that I should have a surrogate.”

The reality star admitted that surrogacy was not something she had previously expected to pursue.

“And obviously that’s not something that I had ever thought of before or thought that I would need, but that was our path and that was meant to be our path and we’re on it now,” she said.

Erika Hammond Joined RHONY Season 16 With Husband Ankur Jain

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Hammond joined “The Real Housewives of New York City” for season 16 alongside fellow newcomers Hailey Glassman and Daisy Toye.

Before joining the Bravo series, Hammond built a career in fitness and entertainment.

She previously performed in WWE as Veronica Lane and helped develop the workout program for Rumble Boxing. She later partnered with Equinox on its KNOCKOUT program and founded the P.S. Active clothing line.

Hammond met Jain, the billionaire founder and CEO of Bilt Rewards and former chief product officer at Tinder, while teaching a fitness class in New York City.

The couple got engaged in 2022 and married in April 2024 during a ceremony near the Egyptian pyramids.

Hammond previously told Bravo Insider that filming RHONY was more demanding than she had anticipated.

“I thought it would be easier,” she admitted. “It’s a lot of work. After the cast trip, I was like, ‘I need like three days to decompress. No one talk to me. I just want to rot.’ It’s fun, but it’s a lot. It’s definitely a job. You don’t realize how tough it is until you’re in it.”